Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Eleven Warriors
Dallas Cowboys Trade for Johnathan Hankins, Add Kendall Sheffield to Practice Squad
The Dallas Cowboys added two Buckeyes on Tuesday. The Cowboys made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Johnathan Hankins, sending a pair of late-round draft picks in exchange for the former Ohio State defensive tackle. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are also signing former Ohio...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Zappe throws TD pass immediately after replacing Jones
The New England Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback in Monday night's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, but he didn't even make it through the first half. After struggling to pick up yards and throwing an interception, Jones was benched early in the second quarter and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe.
Yardbarker
New York Giants Injury Update: Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson
The New York Giants might’ve walked away from Week 7 with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they certainly endured several battle scars. Multiple offensive players went down during the contest, but that didn’t stop the Giants from scoring 23 points and doing enough damage to secure their sixth win of the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
New York Giants are getting insane value out of backup cornerback
The New York Giants have needed many players to step up throughout this special 6-1 start to the 2022 season. One position, in particular, is cornerback. With Aaron Robinson only starting and playing one entire game, landing on injured reserve, the Giants have needed someone to contribute on the outside opposite of Adoree’ Jackson. Over the last four games, they have gotten terrific play from sixth-year veteran, Fabian Moreau.
NBC Sports
Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs
The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
lastwordonsports.com
New York Jets Options to Replace Breece Hall
On Sunday, October 23rd, the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9, securing their fourth straight victory. However, it did not come without a cost. During the game, rookie sensation Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and minor meniscus injury that will cost him the remainder of the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Is Isaiah Wynn a lost cause with Patriots? Scarnecchia weighs in
Will Isaiah Wynn be on the New England Patriots after the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline?. The 2018 first-round pick has had a rocky fifth season in New England that hit a new low Monday night when he was ruled inactive for the Patriots' Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears. When he has played, he's struggled mightily, posting a shockingly bad pass-blocking grade of 5 out of 100 (per Pro Football Focus) against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and racking up seven penalties over six games.
Yardbarker
Giants Sign TE Andre Miller To Practice Squad
RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Miller, 6-2 and 220 pounds, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maine following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by the team with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason, however. During his four-year college career, Miller recorded 104...
NBC Sports
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
NBC Sports
NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles
As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
NBC Sports
49ers cut Tevin Coleman
The 49ers released running back Tevin Coleman from their active roster, the team announced Tuesday. They signed Coleman to the practice squad on Sept. 21 and promoted him to the 53-player roster on Oct. 12. In four games, Coleman totaled 12 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, while catching...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera tending to personal matter, Jack Del Rio will run Wednesday practice
The Commanders are operating without head coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday, as he tends to a personal matter concerning his mother, according to multiple reporters on the Washington beat. Rivera is in California but is expected to return back to the East Coast on Wednesday night. Defensive coordinator Jack Del...
Saints Place Bradley Roby on IR, Bring Back Keith Kirkwood
The Saints lost Bradley Roby early in the game on Thursday, and he now goes to injured reserve with a foot injury.
NBC Sports
Daniel Jones “disappointed” he snapped at Marcus Johnson in Sunday’s win
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has not developed a reputation for being a fiery sort during his NFL career, but he flashed some emotion during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Wide receiver Marcus Johnson dropped a fourth down pass near the end zone in the third quarter of the 23-17...
