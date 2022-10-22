Only a quarter of milk-pouring Animal Rebellion protesters have been arrested: Police chiefs face calls to take tougher action against eco zealots

Police chiefs were last night facing calls to take tougher action against eco zealots after it emerged that only a quarter of Animal Rebellion’s milk-pouring protesters have been arrested.

The fanatics have been causing havoc in department stores and supermarkets in recent weeks by storming in and dumping milk, demanding the Government works towards ‘a plant-based future’.

About 30 activists have targeted shops around the country. There have been protests at Harrods, Fortnum and Mason and Selfridges in London, a Waitrose store in Edinburgh and branches of M&S in Manchester and Norwich.

Spilled: Protesters in Fortnum and Mason in London earlier this month

Analysis by The Mail on Sunday identified 18 activists who took part in London’s protests.

Yet the Metropolitan Police have arrested and charged only three people.

Police in Edinburgh made no arrests despite footage of the Waitrose protest being viewed more than 14million times on Twitter.

By contrast, Norfolk officers arrested all four protesters at an M&S store in Norwich last Saturday.

The activists, who also allegedly poured milk over shop staff when they were challenged, were bailed until next month.

Critics have questioned why other forces had not taken similarly tough action.

Susan Hall, chairman of the Police and Crime Committee at the Greater London Authority, said she would seek a response from Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

‘It beggars belief what these people are getting away with and I wish that they were dealt with in a far more robust way,’ she said.

Meanwhile, Just Stop Oil activists caused chaos on ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s doorstep yesterday.

About 20 protesters staged a sit-in on Upper Street in Islington, North London. Police arrested 17 protesters for wilful obstruction of the highway.

Last week, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly slammed Animal Rebellion fanatics as ‘attention seeking adult-toddlers’.

‘I’m wondering what the reaction would be if a couple of black boys from Lewisham had thrown soup on a Van Gogh or poured milk over the floor in Harrods,’ he tweeted.

Last night, a Met police spokesman said: ‘In advance of protest activity, we put plans in place in relation to those sites we believe are most likely to be targeted, but it is not possible to pre-empt where every incident will occur.

'When we are alerted to incidents as they happen, we respond immediately.’