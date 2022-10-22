80,000 people rally in Berlin in solidarity with Iran protests

BERLIN — Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Berlin on Saturday in solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran.

A total of 80,000 protesters from across Europe gathered at Berlin's Victory Column and the surrounding area, according to a police estimate. A march then lead through the German capital's government district.

The demonstration was organized by the Woman Life Freedom Collective, which is seeking to end oppression and discrimination in Iran.

Iranian activist Hamed Esmaeilion, whose wife and daughter were killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down near Tehran in 2020, spoke at the Berlin demonstration.

He called on the international community to halt nuclear negotiations with Iran and expel ambassadors.

"We all have dreams, and our dreams will only become reality if Iran is freed from the shackles of an Islamic republic," said the 45-year-old, who was cheered on by protesters.

The demonstration in Berlin was peaceful, with police describing it as "mostly free of disturbances."

Again and again, protesters called for the overthrow of the Islamic system and chanted "Death to Khamenei."

Ali Khamenei has the final say in all important matters in Iran as the supreme religious leader and head of state. He recently described the nationwide protests as a conspiracy from abroad.

Mass protests against Iran's authoritarian government have been ongoing for five weeks.

They were triggered by the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in mid-September. The morality police had arrested her for not complying with a headscarf mandate.

©2022 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.