ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

80,000 people rally in Berlin in solidarity with Iran protests

By Arne Bansch - dpa (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

BERLIN — Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Berlin on Saturday in solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran.

A total of 80,000 protesters from across Europe gathered at Berlin's Victory Column and the surrounding area, according to a police estimate. A march then lead through the German capital's government district.

The demonstration was organized by the Woman Life Freedom Collective, which is seeking to end oppression and discrimination in Iran.

Iranian activist Hamed Esmaeilion, whose wife and daughter were killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down near Tehran in 2020, spoke at the Berlin demonstration.

He called on the international community to halt nuclear negotiations with Iran and expel ambassadors.

"We all have dreams, and our dreams will only become reality if Iran is freed from the shackles of an Islamic republic," said the 45-year-old, who was cheered on by protesters.

The demonstration in Berlin was peaceful, with police describing it as "mostly free of disturbances."

Again and again, protesters called for the overthrow of the Islamic system and chanted "Death to Khamenei."

Ali Khamenei has the final say in all important matters in Iran as the supreme religious leader and head of state. He recently described the nationwide protests as a conspiracy from abroad.

Mass protests against Iran's authoritarian government have been ongoing for five weeks.

They were triggered by the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in mid-September. The morality police had arrested her for not complying with a headscarf mandate.

©2022 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Iran mosque attack kills 15 as thousands turn out for protests

At least 15 people were killed in a Wednesday evening attack on a shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, which state media described as a “terrorist act,” while nationwide unrest continues to grip the country. Two of the three assailants, including the main culprit, have been arrested, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, adding that the gunmen drove toward Shah Cheragh mosque and opened fire on people inside. It’s...
Leader Telegram

Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago, his family said Wednesday. “We learned this morning from the (Spanish) foreign ministry that there’s a 99% chance he is arrested,” Celia Cogedor, the mother of 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sánchez, told The Associated Press. “We are...
AFP

Iran security forces 'open fire' as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini

Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands Wednesday in Mahsa Amini's hometown to mark 40 days since her death, according to a rights group and verified videos. "The enemy and its media... are trying to use the 40-day anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death as a pretext to cause new tensions but fortunately the situation in the province is completely stable," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA. The social media channel 1500tasvir, which chronicles rights violations by Iran's security forces, said fresh protests flared at universities in Tehran, Mashhad in Iran's northeast, and Ahvaz in the southwest, among others.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
The Atlantic

The Importance of Dissent in Wartime

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. While covering Donald Trump, multiple journalistic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Ukraine nuclear agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia’s claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made an unsubstantiated allegation that Ukraine was preparing to launch a so-called dirty bomb. Shoigu made the charge in calls to his British, French, Turkish and U.S. counterparts over the weekend. Britain, France, and the United States rejected...
Leader Telegram

Putin oversees regular nuclear drills amid escalation fears

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw regular military drills simulating a nuclear retaliatory strike Wednesday, amid growing concerns of a further escalation by the Kremlin as its war in Ukraine drags into a ninth month. In televised comments, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin the exercises were intended to rehearse “a massive nuclear strike” in response to an atomic attack on Russia. The exercises included the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles from Kamchatka in the Russian far east, ballistic missiles from the Barents Sea as well...
Leader Telegram

US resolution proposing rapid force for Haiti imperiled: ‘No one is stepping up’

A proposal by the United States encouraging the rapid deployment of an international military force to Haiti is on the verge of failure after no country volunteered to contribute troops, multiple sources tell McClatchy and the Miami Herald. Biden administration officials are debating whether to scrap the U.S. resolution, circulated among U.N. Security Council members, unless a foreign partner steps up and offers troops in the next few days. The...
Leader Telegram

Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank's second largest city, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The overnight raid in the old city, or kasbah, of Nablus, was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating tensions. ...
Leader Telegram

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads. That stands in stark contrast with the...
Leader Telegram

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Oct. 19 The Washington Post on the West rebuilding Ukraine Beyond Ukraine’s stunning recent battlefield successes, eight months of war have rendered the country a physical, financial and economic basket case. Millions of refugees have fled, the country’s gross domestic product has shrunk by about...
ALASKA STATE
Leader Telegram

Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Natural gas and electricity prices in Europe have plunged from summer peaks thanks to mild weather and a monthslong scramble to fill gas storage ahead of winter and replace Russian supplies during the war in Ukraine. It's a welcome respite after Russia slashed natural gas flows, triggering an energy crisis that has fueled record inflation and a looming recession. Yet experts warn it's too soon to exhale, even as European governments roll out relief packages for people struggling with high utility...
Leader Telegram

Russian court rejects appeal of jailed US basketball star Griner

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by WNBA star Brittney Griner against her nine-year sentence for drug smuggling, Interfax reported. The ruling means Griner, 32, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will leave pre-trial detention near Moscow and be sent to serve her prison term in a penal colony elsewhere in Russia. President Joe Biden has made a priority of securing the release of Griner and another jailed American...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Kremlin: any talks about Griner swap must be confidential

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Wednesday kept the door open for talks on a possible swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner but reiterated that any such discussions must be kept strictly confidential. A Russian court on Tuesday rejected Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Haiti journalist victim of armed attack

One of Haiti’s top investigative journalists was the victim of an apparent assassination attempt Tuesday when his vehicle was riddled with bullets during an armed attack while on his way to work. Roberson Alphonse, who works for Le Nouvelliste, the country’s only daily and hosts its popular morning program Panel Magik on Port-au-Prince- based radio station Magik 9, was in stable condition after being shot in the arms by an unknown gunman, said Frantz Duval, the chief editor for the newspaper and its leading editorial...
Leader Telegram

UK leader Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding the first meeting of his new Cabinet before facing the opposition in Parliament on Wednesday for the first time as leader. Sunak took office on Tuesday and appointed a government mixing allies with experienced ministers from the governments of his two immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as he tries to tackle Britain's multiple economic problems. Sunak’s office said...
AFP

US urges 'forceful' Myanmar stance as Southeast Asia ministers meet

The United States urged strong action on Myanmar as Southeast Asian ministers prepared to meet Thursday on how to deal with the military-run country ahead of an upcoming summit. Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are holding emergency talks Thursday in Jakarta on Myanmar in advance of the November 10-13 ASEAN and East Asia summits in Cambodia.
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

UN: World "nowhere near" hitting emissions targets

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations says current pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on course to blow past the limit for global warming countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord. The U.N. climate office said Wednesday that its latest estimate based on 193 national emissions targets would see temperatures rise to 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial averages by the end of the century. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
601
Followers
7K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy