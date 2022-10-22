Florida Troopers Arrest Escaped Convicted Murderer From Georgia Walking On I-75

A convicted murderer from Georgia is behind bars in Florida after state troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida.

Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted Moret around 6 a.m. Saturday walking along the interstate in Charlotte County.

“A wants and warrant check revealed Moret had an active warrant for escape while serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder,” authorities said in a news release Saturday.

In the news: Florida Man Who Called 911 For A Ride Home, Strangled His Mom, Arrested Again For Slicing Friend

Moret was arrested without incident and taken to the Charlotte County Jail to await extradition to Georgia where he had escaped from the Valsota Transitional Facility.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement