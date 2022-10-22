ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Florida Troopers Arrest Escaped Convicted Murderer From Georgia Walking On I-75

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
A convicted murderer from Georgia is behind bars in Florida after state troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida.

Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted Moret around 6 a.m. Saturday walking along the interstate in Charlotte County.

“A wants and warrant check revealed Moret had an active warrant for escape while serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder,” authorities said in a news release Saturday.

In the news: Florida Man Who Called 911 For A Ride Home, Strangled His Mom, Arrested Again For Slicing Friend

Moret was arrested without incident and taken to the Charlotte County Jail to await extradition to Georgia where he had escaped from the Valsota Transitional Facility.

