Journalist Jane Pauley headlines Nazareth’s first ‘Naz Weekend’

By George Gandy, Zach Adams, Natalie Kucko
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21S9R7_0ijBSdDm00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Respected journalist Jane Pauley was at Nazareth College on Saturday to headline the college’s first “Naz Weekend.”

Pauley, an Emmy award winner and host of “CBS Sunday Morning”, delivered a keynote speech for the students, alumni, and families in attendance. During her speech, she shared with the audience the headline of a story she saw in a newspaper.

“I don’t know if I read the story, but the headline was ‘Ideas are everywhere, but you have to be looking,'” Pauley said. “And that’s the idea I want to leave you with. You have to be looking.”

‘Naz Weekend’ kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday, featuring food trucks, games, a fireworks show, and other activities.

News 8 will have a one-on-one interview with Jane Pauley on Monday, October 24.

News 8 WROC

