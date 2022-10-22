Read full article on original website
Severe weather threat over, cooler air arriving
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With a cold front pushing east, cooler & drier air takes over for mid-week. Another rain chances arrives for the weekend. OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and colder with lows dropping into the 40s. Winds should gradually relax as well. MID-WEEK: Lots of sunshine is in store...
Dry, cool, then warming up
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The cold front with showers and storms passed through yesterday, now cooler temperatures are left behind. The temperatures are slowly going to begin warming up, as the weekend approaches. WEDNESDAY: Temperatures today are going to be comfortable in the middle 60s. There is a 0% chance of...
Storms today, dry tomorrow
COLUMBUS,Mississippi (WCBI)- Showers and storms are going to be moving across the state West to East in a line today. Dry conditions return again tomorrow with cooler temperatures. TUESDAY: Temperatures today are heading towards the middle 70s before the cold front moves across the state. There is a 90% chances...
Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A potent cold front will move through the region tomorrow, bringing the risk for strong to severe storms during the late morning and afternoon hours. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Warm with increasing humidity. Low near 66°. Winds will be blowing out of the southeast around...
Sounding the alarm during fall severe weather season
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- While most people associate severe weather with the Spring, here in North Mississippi we know any season can be severe weather season. One thing you should always keep in mind is how to stay informed when severe weather hits. And in this case, more is better.
Construction will close parts of Spivey Road tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Parts of Spivey Road will be closed Wednesday for road work. Lowndes County crews will be working on a culvert replacement from Cedar lane to Ridge Road. There will be no through traffic for that stretch of Spivey road. Construction will start at 8 a.m.
Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
Flu activity on the rise in north Mississippi, Walgreens reports
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu season is starting to ramp up in Mississippi. The Walgreens flu index shows that our corner of north Mississippi, including Columbus, West Point, and Tupelo, ranks at number two with the highest flu activity. The findings come from Walgreens nationwide and compile data from prescription...
Lowndes County investigators pull car out of Officers Lake
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department lead them to a car submerged in a local lake. The car was pulled out of Officers Lake near Proffitt’s Porch. Lowndes County investigators said they were told about the car in the water...
Calhoun County students participate in unique career fair
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s never too early to start thinking about possible career choices. That’s the message for third and fourth graders in Calhoun County. WCBI participated in this unique career fair in Pittsboro. At this career fair, third and fourth-graders could dress up as...
Vandal splashes paint on butterfly mural in Eupora
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A work of art has been made an eyesore after a vandalism incident in Eupora. Police got a report about paint being thrown on a mural in the Art Park next to Tower Loan on Main Street. Eupora Police believe the incident happened somewhere between...
Noxubee County deputies search for missing man
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are asking for your help to find a missing man. 22-year-old Tadrian Shaw was last seen Sunday evening in the PineyWoods area. He’s five foot three and weighs about 170 pounds. Shaw was wearing gray shorts and a jacket, along...
Oktibbeha Co. deputies search for teen last known to be in Lowndes Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenager. 16-year-old Tyson Barrett has not been seen at his Old West Point Road home in over 48 hours. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Investigators say...
Columbus Police needs your help to find Justin Brooks who went missing Monday morning
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police needs your help to find a missing man. 28 year old Justin Brooks was last seen walking near his home on 5th Avenue North around 3:30 Monday morning. He is 5″ 6 inches, weighs about 130 pounds, and was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, and...
Monday night shooting sends teen to hospital, investigation continues
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County continues to investigate a shooting where a teenager was injured. Investigators are still trying to figure out the details but it appears the gunfire happened in the area of Applewood Apartments, off Yorkville Road, on Monday night. Deputies were first called to...
Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25. The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night. She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and...
One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
Starkville police investigate Sunday night shooting at apartment complex
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. at Sandhill Arms Apartment complex on Sand Road. One person was injured in the incident. SPD is not releasing any additional information about the shooting, citing...
Three finalists will interview with city council for police chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three finalists to be recommended as the next Columbus police chief will be brought to town for an interview. Mayor Keith Gaskin says the candidates will be brought in one at a time to interview with the city council. No dates have been set...
MUW opens survey to gather public input on university name change
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is asking for public input about the possibility of a name change. MUW President Nora Miller broached the subject in a letter to alums in September, and a task force has been named to study the matter. Since then, there have...
