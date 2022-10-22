Read full article on original website
Erie Guild of Craftsmen hosts 49th annual Fall Craft Show
The Erie Guild of Craftsmen held its annual Fall Craft Show at the Zem Zem Shrine Club this weekend. The guild celebrated its 49th year as they welcomed countless vendors, sharing and selling their life’s work with others. The craft show featured a charity known as Santa’s Helpers, which consists of 30 craftsmen that make […]
Erie firefighter grows over 1,000 pound pumpkin, displays it at local firehouse
One City of Erie fire department is celebrating Halloween with a carved pumpkin that weighs more than 1,000 pounds. It’s the second time an Erie firefighter has grown a pumpkin for the community to enjoy. Erie Fireman John Stewart grew a pumpkin that weighs over 1,000 pounds. The pumpkin sits outside Firehouse 13 on East […]
Erie Free Store gives away free Halloween costumes to kids in need
The Erie Free Store gave away Halloween costumes to children in need. The store has collected costumes from donors throughout its years of business, and Monday, they handed out nearly 40 of them to children. Volunteers said some kids are unable to buy a new costume and added that both kids and parents are grateful […]
Icing on the Lake Owner Discusses Decision to Close
A sweet, Erie staple for nearly twelve years will be closing its doors on December 30. Over the weekend, the owner of Icing on the Lake made the announcement on Facebook. Becky Lynch, the manager of Icing on the Lake said, "It will never be the same, so I'm really really sad. I think, I speak for a lot of us that we haven't had time to wrap our brains around the emotions of it."
Icing on the Lake will close its doors on Dec. 31
A bakery in the West Erie Plaza is closing its doors, after serving the community for more than a dozen years. Icing on the Lake first opened its doors 12 years ago with a shop on West 12th Street. The bakery specializes in cupcakes, cookies and full-sized cakes. The owner said she made the decision […]
Erie Resident Goes Above & Beyond with Halloween Decorations
We're getting closer and closer to Halloween night, and some homes are very prepared to welcome trick-or-treaters. A home on the corner of 35th and Norman Way goes above and beyond every year. The themes revolves from year to year, but for the last couple, home owner Kelley McDonald said...
Icing on the Lake closing in December, unveils new ‘Sweet Vault’
A local bakery is closing its doors for good before the new year arrives. Icing on the Lake announced that it will close on Dec. 30th after 11 and a half years of business in Erie. The owner of the bakery said that it’s become too physically demanding, after having two hip replacements and a […]
Cathedral Prep Celebrates the Opening of the Salata Technology & Innovation Center
Cathedral Prep celebrated the opening of the new Salata Technology & Innovation Center. The new addition's dedicated to Cathedral Prep graduate and project donor Jean Eric Salata and his family. "All of the new technology that was provided and everything is really just going to set the bar higher for...
Motivation Monday: Pro tips for leaf raking and collection
Motivation Monday: Pro tips for leaf raking and collection. Motivation Monday: Pro tips for leaf raking and collection. Silent peace walk held in opposition to PennDOT’s …. Silent peace walk held in opposition to PennDOT's Bayfront Parkway Project. Remember the Equifax breach? You might have payout …. Remember the...
New Luxury Fly Fishing, Hunting and Dining Lodge Opens in Conneaut
The venture aims to provide a type of “white glove” outdoor experience that partners say does not yet exist here
Erie residents asking to use ARP funds to improve local skate park
Erie residents are asking for improvements to Columbus Park, asking specifically to expand the skate park. There was $5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars allocated to the City of Erie for much-needed improvements to public spaces. More than 2,000 city residents responded to the city’s parks and public spaces survey. Hundreds are asking […]
Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls
Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
PennDOT, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful name students chosen for Young Ambassadors Program
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Winners for a statewide program promoting clean environments and communities have finally been selected. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023. This new program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians […]
It Did Happen Here: The Zappa / Erie Collection
Zappa/Erie was released in June of 2022. It's a collection of performances by Frank Zappa from the times he played in Erie and Edinboro, a box set spanning six discs and featuring a full color hardcover book. The anthology includes the May 8, 1974 performance at Edinboro State College, the November 12, 1974 concert at Gannon Auditorium, and the November 12, 1976 performance at the Erie County Fieldhouse. The reason for such a groovy release with a distinct local tie is due to the fact that the Zappa vault "Meister," Joe Travers is from the Gem City. Travers is a Grammy award-winning drummer (which he won for his performance of "Peaches en Regalia" with Zappa Plays Zappa). He has gone on to play with The Zappa Band, Zappa Plays Zappa, Duran Duran, Billy Idol, Lisa Loeb, Joe Satriani, and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes, among many others.
Owner of former LORD Corp. site cited for tall grass on W. 12th St. and Greengarden Blvd
The owner of the former LORD Corporation site at the corner of West 12th and Greengarden streets has been cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. According to an Erie County magisterial district judge, the owner of one west side property was cited by code enforcement for tall grass. The owner also faces charges […]
A Halloween Bash to Remember
The Bunker at Lavery Brewing Company is the place to be to kick off your Halloween Weekend. On Friday, four local, original bands will take the stage (quite possibly in disguise) to ring in the culminating weekend of spooky season. The slate includes local punk rock four-piece, Trace the Pattern, along with scads of Erie indie-rock veterans in the forms of Penny Racer (which includes former members of Black Rose Diary and Dirt McGirt) and This American Song (whose catchy, psychedelic rock has been changing and growing in Erie for more than a decade). Organizing the event is Ladders (a cosmic gumbo that moves to the beat of jazz), and lead vocalist and guitarist, Rob Seaman, is excited to bring this Halloween show to the Bunker for the second year in a row: "Last year's show was a huge success and we want to bring that energy back again this year with a killer lineup."
Giant Eagle to hold hiring event Oct. 25, seeking long-term employees
Local grocery stores are holding a hiring event and are looking to fill a variety of long-term positions. All Giant Eagle stores throughout Erie are welcoming walk-ins during their hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Giant Eagle spokesperson said the store will conduct interviews on-site and many will be offered positions the same day. […]
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango
The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse. ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT. SEIU Pay Grade 12. $12.01/hr. Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and...
Who Wants to Buy a Pet Cemetery?
There's a real estate agent in Erie who has listed just about everything...homes, schools, stores. She now is handling a property that's unlike anything she ever has sold. It's a pet cemetery in McKean Township. Jennie Bone is a real estate agent for Howard Hanna. She posted the listing for...
Moore Research Spearheads Research Around the World: Giving You the Business
An Erie-based business is spearheading research studies in Brazil, the United Kingdom, China, and of course here in the U.S. And the family owned business has been paying people to participate in studies for 50 years. The company is not trying to sell you anything, rather find out what you...
