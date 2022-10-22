Read full article on original website
NEW YORK – The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
It was just five years ago that Kate Upton posted an Instagram photo of her walking to watch the Houston Astros play in the 2017 ALDS. She was wearing a custom Justin Verlander jacket, one that any Astros fan would have wanted to buy to root on Upton’s then-fiance, now husband.
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
A photo shared to Twitter shows multiple Yankees fans flipping the bird at the controversial Texas senator, 51, during a game against the Houston Astros Ted Cruz didn't get the warmest welcome at New York City's Yankee Stadium this weekend. The controversial Texas senator, 51, attended Sunday night's match-up against the Houston Astros wearing Astros colors and was met with several fans flipping him off at the home of the Bronx Bombers. An image shared to Twitter by Jesse Angelo of Vice shows a spectator giving him a...
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
In what has become a near-yearly tradition in Houston Astros, the Bayou City squad will appear in the World Series once again in 2022. The Astros reached their fourth World Series in the last six seasons on Sunday, and the victory was extra sweet for Houston given its opponent. The Astros beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4, with the win giving Dusty Baker's team a sweep over its fiercest rival of the franchise's golden era. Judging by the team's reaction on the field and in the clubhouse, Sunday's victory was one of the franchise's sweeter wins in recent memory.
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Baseball has a long history of traditions as America’s pastime. Over the last five years, there’s been a new tradition: the Houston Astros playing deep in October. The Astros, who historically had a tough time winning in the postseason, has won four American League pennants in the last six seasons. One fan, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, welcomes the newfound success with open arms and an open checkbook.
The New York Yankees postseason run ended on Sunday night with a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. Game 4 in the Bronx saw the Yanks put up a fight, unlike most instances of the series, but in the end the visiting team was too much to handle.
John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
The Houston Astros are heading back to the World Series after sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. They notched a six-five win in Game Four on Sunday. Houston advances to the Fall Classic for the second straight season and fourth time in the last six years. The Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, starting on Friday in Houston.
The still-unbeaten AL champions made their way back to H-Town and Minute Maid Park after completing their sweep.
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
When he's calling games for YES Network, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay has to toe the company line a bit. But when Kay is on his ESPN Radio program, the gloves can come off. Today, they did, as the veteran broadcaster lambasted the Yankees following their four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in 2022 ALCS.
