Report: Chelsea May Explore A Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo In January

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Chelsea may explore a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo as his Manchester United career looks to come to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the topic of conversation on nearly all media publications since he refused to play for Manchester United and left the stadium before the final whistle against Spurs, but Chelsea may look to take advantage of that.

Chelsea are known to have interest in Ronaldo, and Todd Boehly's interest in the player ultimately led to the end of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea career.

The blue's could reignite their interest in January, and give Ronaldo a way out of Manchester United.

Chelsea could be ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a way out of Manchester United.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Kevin Palmer , Chelsea may reignite their summer interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, and attempt to sign the Manchester United striker in January. Ronaldo's Manchester United future does not look secure at the moment, and Chelsea could offer him a way out.

Todd Boehly wants that superstar signing, and with Chelsea not having the most options up front, Cristiano Ronaldo could end up being a target for Chelsea in the window.

Manchester United would prefer Cristiano Ronaldo join a club outside of England.

The story of course could be a Jorge Mendes media spin, but Chelsea's interest from the summer is likely to have carried over, and the club may definitely make a move for him in January.

Manchester United are likely to prefer Ronaldo join a club outside of England, but may just want to get the Portuguese striker off their books once and for all to end the negative atmosphere surrounding him and the club.

