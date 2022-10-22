Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Football Preparing for Challenging Stretch
The Monmouth College football team continued their winning streak over the weekend, with a 51-12 road victory over Cornell College this past Saturday. With the win, the Scots improved to 6-1 overall, and 6-0 in Midwest Conference play. The final stretch of games for Monmouth has the Scots traveling to also 6-1 Lake Forest this upcoming Saturday, their final home game against undefeated Ripon, and the Turkey Bowl at Knox College.
977wmoi.com
Sophomore Night Sweep Caps Unbeaten Conference Season for Chargers
GALESBURG — The Carl Sandburg College volleyball team put the cherry on top of its Arrowhead Conference championship Tuesday night. The Chargers, who had already clinched the outright conference title last week, capped a perfect run through the league with a 25-6, 25-16, 25-14 romp over Illinois Valley on Sophomore Night at John Lewis Gym.
977wmoi.com
Knox Football Falls to IC in Close Homecoming Game
GALESBURG, Illinois – The Prairie Fire football team fell 20-10 to Illinois College on Saturday afternoon for Homecoming. Knox scored first when Preston Lade hit a short field goal to take a 3-0 lead through one quarter. The Blueboys shook off a slow start and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. They tacked on field goal as the clock expired to head into halftime with a 17-3 lead.
977wmoi.com
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending October 23, 2022
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending October 23rd, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is senior boys cross country runner, Liam Baldwin. Liam ended his high school cross country career by placing 34th at the Macomb class 1A regional meet at Spring Lake. His time of 20:10 was a season, and career, best run for Liam in a 3-mile race. He was 31st at the Monmouth-Roseville Titan Invite earlier this season.
977wmoi.com
Leroy “Andy” Anderson
Leroy “Andy” Anderson, 84, of Monmouth, IL, passed away on October 24, 2022. Leroy was born March 27, 1938, in Monmouth, IL, the son of Lawrence E. and Bettie S. (Conard) Anderson. He was raised and lived in the Monmouth area his entire life. Leroy graduated from Monmouth High School in 1956. He married Phyllis A. McIntyre on March 15, 1966 in Monmouth and they raised three children. Leroy’s father taught him to paint and wallpaper at a young age and he eventually took over the family business, Anderson Painting & Paper Hanging. He also joined the Monmouth Fire Department in 1965 and attained the rank of Assistant Fire Chief prior to retiring in 1991. Leroy enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife, socializing with family & friends, and collecting baseball memorabilia. He was an avid supporter of the American Red Cross and dedicated donor. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis, daughters, Brenda Anderson Tate and Michelle Sperry of Monmouth, IL and son, Randy (Tina) Anderson of White Heath, IL; 8 grandchildren, Darcy (Joe) Young, Tyler (Morgan) Tate, Tanner (Kayla) Tate, Trace Tate, Lanie Tate, Lance (Emily) Sperry, Lauren Sperry, Cecelia Anderson and five great-grandchildren. Leroy is also survived by his sister, Lorena Whalen, and sister-in-law, Linda Jennings. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lowell.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Department Chair Previews the Remainder of College’s Theatre Season
Monmouth College’s first staging of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in more than 70 years set a high bar for the rest of the 2022-23 theatre season, but there are still three full-length productions to try and top it. The fact that Monmouth’s theatre department will stage four...
977wmoi.com
Hall High School Wins 2022 Pork & Pigskins State Championship Presented By The Illinois Pork Producers Association
The IHSA and the Illinois Pork Producers Association are proud to announce that Hall High School in Spring Valley has been named the best concession stand pork chop sandwich in the state of Illinois in 2022, as they won the second annual Pork and Pigskins State Championship!. Hall beat out...
977wmoi.com
Murder Mystery Play ‘Clue’ on Stage at Sandburg November 4th – 6th
The Carl Sandburg College Humanities and Fine Arts Department will present their fall production “Clue” Friday, November 4th through Sunday, November 6th in the Fine Arts Theater on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg. Theater Instruction Robert Thompson has a sneak preview:. “Everyone knows that favorite board game,...
977wmoi.com
Eagle View’s Monmouth Clinic Opening February of 2023
Construction continues to move right along for Eagle View Community Health System’s Monmouth Clinic that will open in the former Fusion Theater building, 230 South Main Street, in February of 2023. Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Emily Higgins says the new clinic will be a full-service health center offering affordable services to all:
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
977wmoi.com
Mary E. Carruthers
Mary E. Carruthers, 41, of Galesburg, died on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago. She was born to Thomas and Glenda (Akers) Carruthers on November 24, 1980, in Galesburg. Mary graduated from Galesburg High School in 1999. She then attended and received her associate’s degree from Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg. Mary later attended Park University in Missouri, where she received her bachelor’s degree in social psychology and criminology. She was employed as a Drug Counselor at Bridgeway, then moved to the Knox County Courthouse as a Probation Officer for Drug Court. Mary recently moved up to a Probation Officer for the courts.
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
977wmoi.com
Plenty of Halloween Activities on Tap for Monmouth College Students, Local Community
The scares won’t be scarce this Halloween season, as Monmouth College will host or be a part of several events. Multiple trick-or-treat opportunities will be held on Oct. 31, including the annual “Trunk or Treat” event sponsored on by the College’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee. SAAC members will be in the Poling Hall parking lot, located just south of the Huff Athletic Center, from 4-6 p.m.
977wmoi.com
Helen L. Young Glenn
Helen L. Young Glenn, 94, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 9:41 a.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 29, 1927 in Good Hope, IL, the daughter of Orville and Mabel (Beal) Geltmacher. She was one of four girls and three boys. Helen was anxious to get into the world; she wouldn’t wait for the doctor, so her mother let the neighbor man deliver her.
977wmoi.com
Vernadine B. Stevenson
Vernadine B. Stevenson, age 88, of Roseville, Illinois, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Roseville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, where she had resided the past fourteen years. She was born April 14, 1934 in Missouri, the daughter of Virgil and Gladys Russell Davis. She was...
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
smilepolitely.com
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois
Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
977wmoi.com
Eagle View to Host 9th Annual Halloween Hustle Oct. 29th
Cost: $25 (includes t-shirt & runners bib) (Located on the corner of 8th and Knox, next to Faith Bible Church) 1. Register & pay online by visiting Eagle View Community Health System – Run for the Health of It – Halloween Hustle registration information at GetMeRegistered.com. OR. 2....
977wmoi.com
Marilyn Melhouse
Marilyn Melhouse, 79, of Farmington, IL, formerly of Avon, IL, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. She was born November 16, 1942 in Farmington, the daughter of Matthew and Louise Francisco. She was raised and educated in Farmington, graduating from Farmington High School in 1960.
KWQC
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
