Leroy “Andy” Anderson, 84, of Monmouth, IL, passed away on October 24, 2022. Leroy was born March 27, 1938, in Monmouth, IL, the son of Lawrence E. and Bettie S. (Conard) Anderson. He was raised and lived in the Monmouth area his entire life. Leroy graduated from Monmouth High School in 1956. He married Phyllis A. McIntyre on March 15, 1966 in Monmouth and they raised three children. Leroy’s father taught him to paint and wallpaper at a young age and he eventually took over the family business, Anderson Painting & Paper Hanging. He also joined the Monmouth Fire Department in 1965 and attained the rank of Assistant Fire Chief prior to retiring in 1991. Leroy enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife, socializing with family & friends, and collecting baseball memorabilia. He was an avid supporter of the American Red Cross and dedicated donor. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis, daughters, Brenda Anderson Tate and Michelle Sperry of Monmouth, IL and son, Randy (Tina) Anderson of White Heath, IL; 8 grandchildren, Darcy (Joe) Young, Tyler (Morgan) Tate, Tanner (Kayla) Tate, Trace Tate, Lanie Tate, Lance (Emily) Sperry, Lauren Sperry, Cecelia Anderson and five great-grandchildren. Leroy is also survived by his sister, Lorena Whalen, and sister-in-law, Linda Jennings. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lowell.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO