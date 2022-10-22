Read full article on original website
WOWT
Shortage of STEM professionals in Nebraska: How Parents can help spark interest in Omaha youth
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a shortage of STEM professionals in Nebraska and plenty of jobs to chose from in the field, especially in Omaha. That’s why a group of STEM leaders met up this afternoon. It’s part of Omaha STEM Ecosystem, a citywide partnership to maximize science, technology, engineering and math learning initiatives in the Greater Omaha area.
WOWT
STEM leaders call on Omaha parents boost kids' interest in sciences
Chances for showers increase through Thursday, then warmer and drier. 6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere. Updated: 24 hours ago. 6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: New Cassel Retirement Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to New Cassel Retirement Center about upcoming events! October is their mission month with a Food Drive for Homeless Veterans, National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Oct. 26th at 1p.m. and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Find out more in today’s interview!
KETV.com
Trunk-or-Treat event celebrates life of 5-year-old organ donor
OMAHA, Neb. — Rylan Schopen died seven years ago at just 5 years old. On Saturday, Rylan's family and the community came together to celebrate her life. In her honor, a trunk-or-treat event was held at Superior Van and Mobility. Her family said when she passed she saved the...
kshb.com
School districts facing a chronic absenteeism crisis
School districts across the country are seeing a rise in chronic absenteeism. Sarah Leonard and Kristi Besouzek teach at Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary in Omaha, Nebraska. They say it's critical for students to be in class. “First graders are getting their numbers and using them in, like, equations and processes. And...
Daily Nebraskan
Drag show brings the glitz and glam to UNL
As the crack of the whip against the runway jolted through the air, performer Vivian VonD had the audience entranced. The eleventh annual Night of the Living Drag Show, hosted by the LGBTQA+ Center and Spectrum UNL, featured 22 performances in a Halloween-themed two-act show on Friday night in the Centennial Room at the Nebraska Union.
WOWT
New recruits welcomed at Omaha Fire Department fast-track training
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is officially welcoming all 10 of its new fast-track recruits. Monday is their first day in the department’s training academy. They’ve all worked as firefighters before in other departments from all over. Some nearby like Papillion and Bellevue, and others coming from out of state.
creightonian.com
Creighton's Annual Red Mass returns
The Creighton University School of Law held their annual Red Mass on Monday, Oct. 3, commencing the new Court Term. The Red Mass has been a tradition since 1245, when it first began in Paris. The original mass celebrated the opening of the Ecclesiastical Courts, and to invoke divine guidance upon those responsible for the laws and administering justice.
1011now.com
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
WOWT
Bellevue child with cancer given bedroom makeover by non-profit
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the past two decades, the non-profit Special Spaces has worked with chapters in 10 states, including Nebraska and Iowa, to brighten the homes of more than 1,400 young cancer patients. Saturday in Bellevue one child saw how impactful their dream bedroom makeovers can be. Cancer...
WOWT
Omaha mayor to undergo cataract surgeries
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is scheduled to have two cataract surgeries, according to an email her office sent out Monday afternoon. Stothert will undergo the first surgery on Tuesday, then work from home through Thursday, the email states. She will follow a similar pattern for a second cataract surgery four weeks later, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, returning to the office on the following Thursday.
KETV.com
People gather to celebrate different cultures at Showcase of Culture
OMAHA, Neb. — People from Omaha and surrounding neighborhoods gathered at Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall Saturday morning to celebrate various cultures at Showcase of Culture. The event consisted of live music, food trucks, vendors, games for kids and an opportunity to learn about other cultures. "It's good to see...
WOWT
Nebraska National Guard to build new readiness center in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - At any given moment Nebraska has 3,500 men and women ready to problem solve. Tuesday had big news when it comes to training for the National Guard. The trend has been to move National Guard readiness centers out of communities. The military here argued that this one should be in Bellevue because of the location.
kmaland.com
East Mills copes with student's death
(Malvern) -- Tragedy struck the East Mills School District over the weekend. Funeral services for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley of Emerson take place Wednesday morning at 10:30 at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. Visitation takes place Tuesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at the Lakin Center. The East Mills High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Noyes Avenue near 290th Street southwest of Malvern Friday afternoon. East Mills Junior-Senior High School Principal Dale Scott says a Green Hills Area Education Agency crisis team joined the district's own counselors in helping the district's students cope with Haley's death.
klkntv.com
Health expert says “keep kids home” as RSV spike continues nationwide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- As cases of RSV rise nationwide, a CHI Health expert says newborns are more prone to the virus. Dr. Anthony Cook says protecting your child should be a top priority this cold and flu season. “Newborns are more prone to getting sick with influenza and RSV, we’re...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWT
Are people with autism the answer to some employers facing labor shortages?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Orlando Gonzalez monitors manufacturing facilities for Security Equipment, Inc. in Omaha. He goes through still images and ensures that everything is safe and up to code. “I basically be on a computer all day. And do a very simple but important job for customers,” said Gonzalez....
klkntv.com
Lincoln group calls city lawsuit an ‘ill-founded attempt’ to silence Native voices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local Native American group is in a legal battle against the City of Lincoln over controversial development plans. Indian Center Inc. had asked the Board of Zoning Appeals to pause the Wilderness Crossing development, which the city council approved in April. Last month, the...
WOWT
Play written by men in Nebraska’s prison system, performed by Omaha men formerly in prison
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “More Than A Number” is a play written by men serving time in Nebraska’s State Penitentiary and performed by men impacted by the system. Five of the nine performers on the Anastasis Theatre Co. crew were formerly incarcerated. Each man bringing to life the lived experiences of men in the system.
