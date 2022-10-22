ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night

In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
This City Has Been Named the Best Place to Live in New York State

Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
ALBANY, NY
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State

There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
Superstorm Sandy: A Look Back (PHOTOS)

Visit our Superstorm Sandy page for more coverage of the 10th anniversary. Ten years ago, on the evening of October 29, 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed into the New Jersey shore devastating coastal communities. Sandy was responsible for at least 72 direct deaths in the U.S. (and many more indirect deaths),...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Another large distribution center planned for Town of Wallkill (VIDEO)

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Land is being cleared for a large distribution center off East Main Street in the Town of Wallkill. The structure, behind a QuickChek convenience store and next to a Holiday Inn Express in a location called Med Parc, is being constructed by RDM Development. One...
WALLKILL, NY
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York

Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Youth sports roundup: Staten Island Sharks 13U cop grid crown; SIBFL, SIYSL and cross country results

(Editor’s Note: SILive.com and the Advance have brought back the reporting of youth sports. But, coaches, we need your help. Soon after your games, please email your results and highlights to youthsports@siadvance.com) The Staten Island Sharks 13U football squad copped the team’s first city New York City American Football...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
