During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed inOOrange County. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport, in Montgomery. Each plane had about 25...
A man in Vermont died from injuries he sustained after he plowed into a cow at an excessive speed on Sunday night. According to the passenger, the man behind the wheel of the car was allegedly going upwards of 100 MPH when the unfortunate incident took place. "Police found that...
Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
New York State can often become overshadowed by the mecca of all things culture that is New York City. This megalopolis is hard to rival, but, many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.
There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions.
Visit our Superstorm Sandy page for more coverage of the 10th anniversary. Ten years ago, on the evening of October 29, 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed into the New Jersey shore devastating coastal communities. Sandy was responsible for at least 72 direct deaths in the U.S. (and many more indirect deaths),...
Last year around this time I told you about a plant we have here in New York that we often overlook. The wildest part is that it is responsible for a liquid many of us keep in our medicine cabinet but don't really use, Witch Hazel. Once again National Witch...
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Land is being cleared for a large distribution center off East Main Street in the Town of Wallkill. The structure, behind a QuickChek convenience store and next to a Holiday Inn Express in a location called Med Parc, is being constructed by RDM Development. One...
Foodies will have a lot more options come October as the famed Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant franchise will be opening up new doors at a new location. For those who wish to have a taste of the Caribbean, Golden Krust is ready to serve you. The Newburgh area of Orange...
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
(Editor’s Note: SILive.com and the Advance have brought back the reporting of youth sports. But, coaches, we need your help. Soon after your games, please email your results and highlights to youthsports@siadvance.com) The Staten Island Sharks 13U football squad copped the team’s first city New York City American Football...
So you just found out that one of your favorite restaurants in Poughkeepsie New York, Bonefish Grill, has closed. What are you going to do when you get that craving for Bang Bang Shrimp or one of their signature Martini's? Why not try making them at home?. Here are a...
Dutchess County Legislators recently toured the construction site of the "Northside Line," part of the County's Urban Trail Project. The property was formerly owned by the CSX Transportation and was donated to the county by Scenic Hudson. The Urban Trail Project's mission is to transform the former rail line -...
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
