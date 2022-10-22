Read full article on original website
Florida man charged with murder in connection with missing ex-wife after her remains are found in a burn pile
A Florida man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his missing ex-wife after human remains were found in a burn pile on his property, according to court documents. Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, was charged Monday in Hendry County, Florida, in connection with the death of...
Mom Arrested and in Danger of Additional Charges After Admitting to ‘Roughly’ Shaking Infant to Get Him to Stop Crying, Cops Say
A Florida woman was recently arrested in connection with allegations of child abuse after a referral by children’s advocates. Brittany White, 24, stands accused of one count of intentional child abuse by the Springfield Police Department, according to an affidavit and complaint obtained by Law&Crime. In a press release,...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Missing Texas mom’s husband found teeth, blood in bedroom before son was arrested with her body in trunk
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- New details are emerging regarding the death of a 49-year-old mother who was found inside her trunk following a car chase with police in Nebraska. Michelle Roenz and her son Tyler Roenz were reported missing Oct. 13, and Michelle’s car was located in Nebraska the...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to Prison
An Orlando man who was stopped by police while driving with $1 million cash in his vehicle has been sentenced to prison on federal charges. Credit: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao (Getty Images)
Dad Stabbed Wife and Cut His Own Throat in Front of Her 10-Year-Old Son in ‘Brutal and Senseless’ Murder-Suicide, Sheriff Says
A 31-year-old man in Florida allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old wife in front of her three young children before slitting his own throat, in what law enforcement authorities are calling a “tragic murder-suicide.”. Oscar Mercado Salazar and Byanca Cruz Tovar were allegedly arguing about disciplining one of the three children,...
‘That’s a Tough Question’: Missouri Man Allegedly Couldn’t Explain How a Woman Beaten to Death with a Claw Hammer Ended Up in Garage Closet
A 37-year-old Missouri man was arrested this week for allegedly beating a woman to death and hiding her body in a closet inside of his garage. Adam Alfred Conner, of Columbia, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Boy Found Locked In Dog Kennel Said He Had Been Living Outside Since April
An anonymous tip led officers in North Carolina to a home where a nine-year-old boy was found locked in an outdoor dog kennel as temperatures dipped below freezing. According to WGHP, when deputies arrived, there was frost on the ground, and the boy was barefoot and wearing just a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.
Girl, 14, is arrested for emptying her grandmother's safe and handing out $10,000 in cash to her classmates - and cops have only recovered $700!
A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
Security video shows Florida girl, 10, escaping possible attempted kidnapping as police search for suspect
Police in Florida have released security video showing a 10-year-old girl escaping what they believe was a second attempt to kidnap her in as many days as they search for a suspect. Authorities said the incidents occurred last Wednesday and Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, about a block away from both...
A Florida grandfather was arrested after he left his 1-year-old granddaughter 'scared and hot' in the back seat of a returned rental car, police say
David Towner, 62, was babysitting his granddaughter when he left her in a hot rental car for 45 minutes before a Hertz employee came to rescue her.
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
Mother threatens to blow up school after being told she was not allowed to pick up daughter, police say
A mother has been accused of threatening to blow up an elementary school in Florida after she was told she was not allowed to pick up her child.Brevard County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, with making a false bomb threat, fleeing police and disturbing a school function over the incident at University Park Elementary in Melbourne, southeast of Orlando, on 5 October.According to an affidavit obtained by Fox 35 , Ms Pirozzi was stopped by a school resource officer and issued a traffic citation and trespass order due to previous hostile behaviour. The affidavit stated that Ms Pirozzi...
A Texas healthcare worker arrested after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled child patient several times, police say
Kathy Moses was arrested after she was caught on camera abusing an 11-year-old girl who she was in charge of taking care of Valley Central reports.
Couple stole from hurricane-damaged condos, and left a child in car, Florida cops say
A couple are accused of stealing from Hurricane Ian-battered apartments in Collier County and they brought along a small child, deputies said.
3 arrested after 9 year-old was locked in freezing dog kennel overnight, NC sheriff says
It was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, officials report.
