ESPN
Fernando Alonso relegated from 7th to 15th for unsafe car
AUSTIN, Texas -- Fernando Alonso has been relegated from seventh to 15th at the U.S. Grand Prix following a protest from rival team Haas. Alonso turned in a memorable performance in Austin after being sent airborne in a collision with Lance Stroll on lap 22, which left his car damaged. He recovered to finish seventh on track.
BBC
Fernando Alonso: Alpine driver questions Formula 1 direction after US GP penalty
Fernando Alonso says a penalty he received in the United States Grand Prix raises questions about the direction of the sport under governing body the FIA. A protest by Alonso's Alpine team against the decision to demote him out of the points after he finished seventh in a damaged car will be heard on Thursday.
sporf.com
Nico Rosberg says F1 rivals may struggle to challenge “dominant” Red Bull
Former F1 World champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Red Bull could create a “Mercedes-like dominance” over the rest of the grid in the next few seasons. The Milton Keynes-based outfit secured the 2022 constructors’ title at the US Grand Prix last weekend. Impressively, they achieved this...
Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin
Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
MotorAuthority
Verstappen wins USGP, Red Bull takes 2022 F1 teams' title
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen managed to hold off Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton to secure victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Verstappen had already been crowned the 2022 world champion at the previous round in Japan, but his victory at the U.S. Grand Prix, held in Austin, Texas, helped secure Red Bull the 2022 Constructors' title. It's the first time the team has taken the title since 2013.
mailplus.co.uk
It’s agony for Hamilton as Max nicks it
AT THE end of a dramatic afternoon, the champion in the golden boots reigned supreme after passing Lewis Hamilton in the late, palpitating moments of this US Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, the unstoppable missile, notched victory No 13 of the season to go alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the history books. Luckily enough for the Dutchman, he has three races remaining to eclipse the German pair and put the cherry on top of his achievements.
Who is Germany’s first-choice penalty taker at the World Cup?
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan has scored five penalties for his country
Red Bull’s Constructors’ Title Was a Perfect Tribute to Late Owner
As Red Bull seems poised to enter a new era of dominance in Formula One, the team honored Dietrich Mateschitz, who died Saturday, with a championship win.
Daniel Ricciardo tipped for TV role as ESPN ponder ‘Manningcast’ for F1
Daniel Ricciardo has been tipped for a television role as ESPN consider options for expanding their coverage of Formula 1. Ricciardo appears unlikely to return to the grid in 2023 after the ending of his McLaren contract a year early, with most vacancies seemingly filled or deemed undesirable by the Australian.That may leave the 33-year-old exploring other options, with broadcasting perhaps an option for the popular driver.Ricciardo has forged a strong connection with fans of the sport of the USA, playing to the Austin crowd at the United States Grand Prix by donning a University of Texas Longhorns’ American football...
NBC Sports
Francesco Bagnaia wins MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix one week after taking championship lead
One week after taking the points’ lead in Australia, Francesco Bagnaia padded it with a win in the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix with his closest title contender, Fabio Quartararo, finishing third. The gap between first and second in the standings is now 23 points in a series that offers 25 to win and none for a rider finishing outside the top 15.
