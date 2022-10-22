Read full article on original website
The Noonification: Growth Hacking Can Be the Difference Between Life and Death (10/24/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Is It Too Late to Buy Crypto?: Top 5...
The Future of Web Development: 5 Things to Expect in the Next Decade
The internet, as we know it today, is in a constant state of evolution. It is difficult to continue to be successful as the owner of a web-based business without aligning with the future of web development and making adjustments accordingly. To put things in context, a little over three...
How to Securely Verify Signature Hashes
A friend of mine shared this link with me the other day about CVE-2022-43412. The issue disclosed in that CVE is that Jenkins Generic Webhook Trigger Plugin was using a non-constant time comparison function when checking whether the provided and expected webhook tokens are equal. In addition to the aforementioned...
Can Mass Adoption Be a Reality for Web3 Soon?
Blockchain technology has brought new protocols and tools into the digital world. Over the years, we have seen users adopt cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DAOs, and more. This increasing adoption of blockchain-based technology shows a clear trend of users moving towards a Web3 era. We can expect this trend to continue as blockchain technology becomes more popular with the masses.
Metaverse to Reframe Human-centered Experiences
The virtual and alternative universe that is full of 3D spaces where we can have real-life-like experiences such as attending virtual seminars, shopping, purchasing digital properties mapped with real-world addresses, and many more, is called Metaverse. The Metaverse exists on the internet and it is going to entirely change the way we interact with each other on the internet. Web 3 and blockchain technology are strong foundational technology. I have already written multiple articles on Hackernoon mentioning so many aspects like the architecture of Metaverse, DeFi on the Metaverse, real-life use cases, Metaverse gaming, and many more. I hope you will love reading these two articles:
A Guide to Staying Safe on the Internet
In this ever-expanding digital world, we are more susceptible to unforeseen security breaches by black hat hackers. When it comes to safety in the cyberspace, prevention is better than cure. Now, more than ever, we must remain vigilant of the evolving threats brought about by cunning and mischievous hackers. Who...
Custom Controller Annotation with Spring Boot
Sometimes it becomes necessary to write your implementation of controllers using Spring Boot. For example, if you are not using REST, requests come to you from a non-standard communication channel. This article will describe how to create your custom annotation for request routing. I will be using Kotlin to demonstrate...
Proof-of-Stake vs Proof-of-Work vs Proof-of-Time: What’s the Difference?
Consensus algorithms are the protocols that govern how a blockchain is secured and how transactions are validated within the network. Bitcoin is well known for its Proof-of-Work algorithm that requires users to set up large mining rigs, while Proof-of-Stake is known for its token staking system. Proof-of-Time is another algorithm that looks at a user's reputation and time within the network, amongst other factors.
How to Build Your Own App Store
AdTech Holding is committed to high technologies that ensure top-notch quality for all its products. Our business approach relies much on software development and thus implies having a team of strong IT specialists who have not only enormous expertise but also an inspiration to grow and create. We always encourage our tech teams to go beyond their normal daily, quarterly, and annual tasks — and it turns into brand new ideas and insights.
Ali Ragimov Revolutionized a Popular Streaming Service With a Web-Based Media Player
Media players have come a long way since the early days of hardware devices that allowed you to play movies in your living room. With on-demand movies, shows, and other forms of entertainment, sophisticated media players are a requirement to ensure a good customer experience. Without the masses of developers,...
How to Setup Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on a Vagrant Virtual Box
This article will teach you how to set up Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on a Vagrant virtual box. It will also show how to configure the Virtual box to suit your preferences. Once we’re done with installation and configuration, I will show you how to move the ip configuration file from your virtual machine to your host machine.
Three Ways to Scale Your Apps with Render
When your app is experiencing high traffic or utilization, you need to scale your service to handle that load. Scaling can be done either vertically or horizontally — or both! Vertical scaling means making a single resource bigger or more powerful. For example, you might add more CPU or RAM to your server. Horizontal scaling means creating multiple instances of the same service. For example, you might deploy three copies of your server instead of one and then place them all behind a load balancer that handles routing the traffic to each of them. Both types of scaling can be done manually or automatically (autoscaling).
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
What’s in Store for the Future With GraalVM?
Before I get into the subject of this week's post I have other great news. I just sent the last (14th) chapter to the publisher for my upcoming debugging book titled: “Practical Debugging at Scale. Cloud Native Debugging in Kubernetes and Production”. It’s been fun to write and I hope you’ll enjoy reading it. Follow me or watch this space for an update with a link to pre-order. It should come in soon…
Setting Up WooCommerce on Your WordPress Site
WooCommerce is required if you want to create an excellent e-commerce website on WordPress. It is an open-source, completely customizable e-commerce platform that allows you to create fully functional online stores. What is WordPress WooCommerce?. In a nutshell, WooCommerce is a WordPress plugin that seamlessly integrates commerce with your website's...
Is It Too Late to Buy Crypto?: Top 5 Most Annoying Questions about Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies have proven to be an investment that brings high returns when done properly. Despite the bearish market, interest in crypto is still growing. In their 2021 reports, crypto.com informed its readers that the number of cryptocurrency holders has grown to 295 mln, and further growth is forecasted. According to...
Here's What I Found on Scanning 2.6 Million Domains for Exposed Git Directories
I scanned 2.6 million domains for exposed git directories and found more than 1000 public git repositories. These repositories contained harmless data like template files or static HTML pages. However, some repositories revealed interesting things such as complete source code for web applications, configuration files with API keys, usernames, and...
Uber Still Can't Turn a Profit
It's earnings season! and Snapchat began informing markets of their financial performance this past week but the main draw remains to be tech titans, including. , who are expected to release details of the billions they generated in third-quarter sales (and perhaps profit too?) in the following days. Netflix's third-quarter...
