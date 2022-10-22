Read full article on original website
Florida Dollar General worker accused of putting bleach in coworker’s drink
An employee at a Florida Dollar General was arrested after allegedly spiking his coworker's drink with bleach, according to authorities.
Middle schooler allegedly handed out $10K in stolen money to classmates
A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said.Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.School officials conducted a search of the girl's backpack and found about $2,500, deputies said. The girl said she had been given the money by an unknown former student who wanted the money disseminated. It was later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother's home safe and stolen about $13,500 of the woman's life savings, investigators said.The arrest report doesn't say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.By Friday, officials had recovered about $700 of the money that had been given to other students. That money and the $2,500 recovered from the girl's backpack were returned to the grandmother.The girl is facing a grand theft charge.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department asking for help identifying check fraud suspect
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of cashing fraudulent checks at Truist Bank. In a social media post, OPD stated that the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly cashed over $10,000 in fraudulent checks at the Truist Bank located at 3500 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
State Road 415 reopens in Seminole County after man evaded deputies, jumped in water
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant for the suspect came out of Lake County and he will be charged with fleeing and possibly drug charges. Update 8:41 p.m. The Volusia County Sherriff’s Office said the road is reopened and SCSO has the...
43-year-old woman dies after Volusia County crash on US 92, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 92 Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 5 a.m. in Volusia County. According to a news release, a Toyota Corolla was traveling west on U.S. Highway 92 and approached West...
Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday. Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk...
villages-news.com
Too many accidents in The Villages
Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.
hernandosun.com
Classic cars damaged in a Spring Hill garage fire
A pair of classic Oldsmobile cars were damaged when a detached garage behind the carport containing them caught fire. According to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth Wannen, just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, HCFES crews responded to reports of a fire at a residential property on the 8000 block of Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill.
Florida Man And Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Enough Fentanyl To Kill Over 10,000 People
A Florida man and woman were arrested after one of them had enough fentanyl on her to kill over 10,000 people and the other was spotted driving on a suspended driver’s license. 28-year-old Taylor Marie Dufour and 22-year-old Kyle Ryan Hackney, both from Ormond Beach,
Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger
Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
