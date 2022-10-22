ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

16-year-old Georgetown County boy found, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office located a 16-year-old boy after he went missing Wednesday. Johnathan “Tyler” Massey was located after being reported missing from his home on North Fraser Street. Authorities searched around 30 acres of wooded property next to the home, but it’s unclear where exactly Massey was found.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County relocates, combines polling locations for 2022 elections

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County recently relocated and combined voting precincts for early voting as well as the upcoming elections in November. Horry County Voter Registration & Elections Director Sandy Martin said the changes are temporary. Martin also said Horry County ballots will include two amendments and a very lengthy county question. You can preview the ballot, amendments and question by clicking here.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
MARION, SC
counton2.com

GCSO asking public to help identify burglary suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man believed to have been involved in an August 13 burglary. The incident happened on Rose Hill Road around 2:00 p.m. The suspect is a Black man with facial hair, dreadlocks, and a thin...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Book a Myrtle Beach Ghost Tour This Fall

Myrtle Beach doesn’t monkey around when it comes to ghost stories. The area’s history extends back way before golf courses and calabash shrimp. It’s been home to an Air Force base and timber mills, plus pirates and members of the Waccamaw tribe. There’s plenty of haunting potential....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy