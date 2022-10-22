ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugoton, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Domestic assault arrest prompted SW Kan. school lockdown

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident that led to a brief lockdown of schools in Garden City. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, for an aggravated assault that just occurred, according to a media release.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect arrested, lockdown lifted at 2 Garden City schools

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Garden City Police Department said a suspect is in custody following an incident that forced two local schools into lockdown. District officials locked down Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center and Victor Ornelas Elementary School due to a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village, a local mobile home park.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Salina Post

2 firefighters injured, 600 acres burned in SW Kansas fire

FINNEY COUNTY—Investigators are working to determine the cause of a grass fire in southwest Kansas. At approximately 2p.m. Sunday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50. Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed there was a...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
GARDEN CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Garden City faces setback in final regular season game

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – In the final game of the regular season the Garden City Buffaloes (6-2) struggled to stop the Great Bend Panthers (6-2) offense as they fell 28-35. The 35 points were the most allowed in a game for the Buffalo’s defense all season. The...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy