FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident that led to a brief lockdown of schools in Garden City. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, for an aggravated assault that just occurred, according to a media release.
The Garden City Police Department said they have a person in custody, and the two schools have been released from lockdown.
FINNEY COUNTY— USD 457 officials have released two school from lockdown after law enforcement took a suspect nearby into custody on Tuesday. Just after 10:30a.m. there was a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, in Garden City, according to a media release.
Suspect arrested, lockdown lifted at 2 Garden City schools
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Garden City Police Department said a suspect is in custody following an incident that forced two local schools into lockdown. District officials locked down Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center and Victor Ornelas Elementary School due to a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village, a local mobile home park.
Eight-month investigation into suspicious death ends in arrest in western Kansas
An investigation that started in Hugoton, Kansas, in February 2022 has led to an arrest.
2 firefighters injured, 600 acres burned in SW Kansas fire
FINNEY COUNTY—Investigators are working to determine the cause of a grass fire in southwest Kansas. At approximately 2p.m. Sunday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50. Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed there was a...
Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night update: The Garden City Fire Department confirmed that the US Highway 50 wildland fire is 98% contained. In a social media post, they said that crews will continue to patrol throughout the night and tomorrow. US Highway 50 has been reopened. Marion County Emergency...
UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
Garden City faces setback in final regular season game
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – In the final game of the regular season the Garden City Buffaloes (6-2) struggled to stop the Great Bend Panthers (6-2) offense as they fell 28-35. The 35 points were the most allowed in a game for the Buffalo’s defense all season. The...
