New York City, NY

Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

By Jonathan Rizk, Magee Hickey
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwvwT_0ijBOlZO00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more.

This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed on the tracks in Bushwick . Police have released the video of the man in the yellow hoodie who pushed a random stranger onto the subway tracks at Wyckoff Myrtle avenue subway station for no apparent reason. The 32-year-old man victim was not hit by a train but suffered Injuries.

On the subway, the NYPD and MTA will increase officer presence on platforms by 1,200 additional overtime officer shifts per day, for a total of 10,000 extra overtime patrol hours per day, according to the mayor’s office. In addition, to free up more NYPD officers, MTA Police will be placed at four major commuter hubs; Penn Station, Grand Central Station, Atlantic Terminal, and Sutphin-Archer (Jamaica) Station 24/7.

“The NYPD and the MTA are proud partners in the ongoing work to keep all of those who use our subway trains and stations safe,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said. “Utilizing seamless collaboration, police omnipresence, and proactive communications with the riding public, we will deepen our ability to ensure a safer transit system — and a safer city.”

At least 300 stations will have officers covering the platforms on lengthy tours during peak traffic. Additionally, there will be a significant increase in the number of officers at turnstiles who will enforce the law and discourage fare evasion. This omnipresence of officers’ constant presence on the subways will serve to improve public safety and prevent potential criminals.

However, the PBA is speaking out in a statement saying forced overtime is not the answer:

This is unsustainable. The NYPD is more than 1,000 cops below its budgeted headcount. We have 12.45% fewer rank-and-file cops permanently assigned to the subways than we did in 2020. The increased workload is crushing the cops who remain. The answer is not to squeeze them for more forced OT. It’s not to pass off responsibilities to the better-paid but smaller MTA Police Department. And it definitely isn’t replacing them with unarmed security guards. Our city must immediately boost pay and improve working conditions in order to recruit and retain enough police officers. That is the only way to provide real safety in the subway, rather than the illusion of ‘omnipresence.

PBA President Patrick J. Lynch

Along with adding more officers, Gov. Hochul is continuing her commitment to adding cameras in every subway car.

“My number one priority as governor is keeping New Yorkers safe in the streets, in their homes, in their schools, and on the subway, and we will do whatever it takes to make our subways safer for riders,” said Governor Hochul. “Our expanded subway safety strategy of Cops, Cameras, and Care will crack down on subway crime…to ensure New Yorkers feel safer throughout the subway system.”

Additionally, Gov. Hochul told New York’s Office of Mental Health (OMH) to open two new Transition to Home Units (THU), a new treatment program for homeless street and subway patients with severe mental illnesses. The first unit will open at Manhattan Psychiatric Center on Nov. 1.

“With Gov. Hochul’s resolve to assist New York’s most vulnerable individuals living with mental illness, OMH is launching two critical initiatives to assist New Yorkers who are experiencing homelessness,” said OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan. “The Transition to Home Inpatient Units will provide individuals with recovery-oriented, person-centered care towards the goal of obtaining an enriched life in the community. Additionally, a new Community Residential Step-Down Program will be available to those who need more structure and support in reintegrating to the community.”

Comments / 27

Rob6779
3d ago

What a joke. How about bring back bail, arrest criminals for committing crimes, send criminals to prison, bring back stop and frisk. Criminals roam free with no fear under the liberal democrats

Reply(1)
7
Eric
3d ago

the sad part is people will actually think they are doing a good job and not have a clue this is just about midterms 🤡

Reply
10
Johnny bulldog
3d ago

shocking. but the Democrats already spent $1.8 BILLION on mental health. where did that money go. hmmm

Reply
7
 

