247Sports

Prince Kollie Trades Waiting Game for Impacting It

When you’re used to impacting a football game the way Prince Kollie did during his prep days at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn., standing idly by can be a torturous experience. The four-star prospect put up “video game” numbers as a linebacker/running back for the Pioneers in...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish

Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
SYRACUSE, NY
Irish Illustrated Insider Recruiting Podcast (Oct. 26)

In our latest recruiting podcast, Kevin Sinclair and Tim Prister discuss a variety of topics, starting with CJ Carr who put together nearly 400 passing yards on Friday. Also, takeaways from Jeremiyah Love’s standout performance on Friday, the surge in play from Owen Wafle, and other Fighting Irish commits.
NOTRE DAME, IN
