ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz

Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakeshowlife.com

Lakers may finally win their first game after latest injury news

The Los Angeles Lakers have not got out to the kind of start that they were hoping for in the 2022-23 season as the team has dropped its first three games of the year. For the most part, this has looked like a continuation of last season, which should not be much of a surprise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Lakers' Darvin Ham defends decision to bench Russell Westbrook late: 'we don’t have time for people to be in their feelings'

Less than a week into the 2022-23 NBA season, tensions are rising in Lakerland. If the Lakers' 0-3 start to the year wasn't bad enough, their third loss came in a game that they led the Trail Blazers by seven points with under two minutes remaining in regulation. As for the tension, Russell Westbrook played the fewest minutes of any Lakers starter in the loss and was pulled in crunch time when LA had an opportunity to win the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Phoenix plays conference rival Golden State

Golden State Warriors (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Phoenix and Golden State will play on Tuesday. Phoenix finished 10-6 in Pacific Division play and 32-9 at home last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per...
PHOENIX, AZ
San Francisco Examiner

Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter's SF HQ days before deal deadline

Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying a literal sink, referencing a years-old meme with a caption directing the reader to "let that sink in!" Entering Twitter HQ –...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy