Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Players If They Trade Russell Westbrook To The Dallas Mavericks In A 3-Team Deal
Los Angeles Lakers could make a big move regarding Russell Westbrook in a 3-team deal with Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz
Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James expressing his excitement after Anfernee Simons exploded for 22 points in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets.
lakeshowlife.com
Lakers may finally win their first game after latest injury news
The Los Angeles Lakers have not got out to the kind of start that they were hoping for in the 2022-23 season as the team has dropped its first three games of the year. For the most part, this has looked like a continuation of last season, which should not be much of a surprise.
Sporting News
Lakers' Darvin Ham defends decision to bench Russell Westbrook late: 'we don’t have time for people to be in their feelings'
Less than a week into the 2022-23 NBA season, tensions are rising in Lakerland. If the Lakers' 0-3 start to the year wasn't bad enough, their third loss came in a game that they led the Trail Blazers by seven points with under two minutes remaining in regulation. As for the tension, Russell Westbrook played the fewest minutes of any Lakers starter in the loss and was pulled in crunch time when LA had an opportunity to win the game.
Golden State Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Report: Jazz were willing to send huge package headlined by Bojan Bogdanovic to Lakers for Russell Westbrook and 2 1st-rounders
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to move Russell Westbrook during the 2022 NBA offseason, and it appears abundantly clear that the failure is having major negative effects on their 2022-23 regular season. The Lakers are 0-3 in their first three games, and Westbrook’s lack of production on the court has...
Video: Ivica Zubac makes mindblowing error in Clippers game
Ivica Zubac made a blunder that was so bad one has to wonder what he was thinking. Zubac’s Los Angeles Clippers were facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night in OKC. The Thunder had just made a 3-pointer to take a 46-43 lead with just under 10 seconds before halftime.
Steve Kerr presents Mike Brown and Leandro Barbosa with 2022 championship rings before Warriors vs. Kings
On the opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors raised a banner at San Francisco’s Chase Center and the team was presented with their 2022 championship rings in a special pregame ceremony. Members from the 2021-22 team that have moved on to different places and...
Yardbarker
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Adam Silver Responds To LeBron James After Plea To Own NBA Team In Las Vegas
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has been vocal about his hopes to own an NBA franchise, following in the footsteps of other league legends who have transitioned into a management role after retiring. Michael Jordan is the most prominent NBA icon to own a franchise, serving as the Charlotte...
The Trail Blazers Are The NBA's Most Unique Team
Beginning the 2022-23 NBA season 4-0, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to prove that they are once again a threat in the Western Conference.
ESPN
Phoenix plays conference rival Golden State
Golden State Warriors (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Phoenix and Golden State will play on Tuesday. Phoenix finished 10-6 in Pacific Division play and 32-9 at home last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per...
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
Adam Silver responds to LeBron James' desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas.
Opinion: The Warriors Should Sign This Former 3rd Overall Pick
I believe that the Golden State Warriors should consider signing Derrick Favors.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Comments On Making Possible Starting Lineup Changes
He spoke with reporters today about the state of the Lakers.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Lakers: The Utah Jazz Trade Rob Pelinka Should Make Posthaste
The Jazz are too good for Danny Ainge's liking. We've got a fix for that.
Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter's SF HQ days before deal deadline
Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying a literal sink, referencing a years-old meme with a caption directing the reader to "let that sink in!" Entering Twitter HQ –...
