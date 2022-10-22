ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Should Use Mobile Coupons Before Paper Coupons At Bed Bath & Beyond

Coupon collecting doesn't look quite like it did a couple of decades ago, when customers received paper vouchers in the mail and brought them into physical stores. Nowadays, coupons are typically received through email or text and can be used to shop online. Those who love coupons are probably huge fans of Bed Bath & Beyond. This store has online, mobile, and paper discounts regularly sent to their customers, and their most popular save you 20% off of one item, per RetailMeNot.
How To DIY Caulk Your Baseboards

When you look around your home, do you see gaps between the baseboards and the walls or floors? If you find these spaces in the kitchen, bathroom, or any other room where spills can occur or humidity can pose an issue, then it could be due to moisture. If left unchecked it can warp the wood and maybe even get into the sheetrock. Similarly, you may find gaps around the edges of the baseboards on account of foundation settling, which is a common occurrence as a house ages.
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

