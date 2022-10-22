ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

vcsuvikings.com

Viking Men projected to finish 4th in NSAA

The Valley City State men's basketball team has been picked fourth in the NSAA Preseason Coaches' Poll released on Monday. The Vikings received 40 points in the poll after finishing third in the standings last season. Valley City State is coming off an 18-11 overall record last season and an 8-6 mark in conference play. The Vikings advanced to the NSAA Tournament Semifinals before falling to Bellevue University.
VALLEY CITY, ND
vcsuvikings.com

VCSU Women picked 4th in NSAA Preseason Coaches' Poll

The Valley City State women's basketball team has been selected to finish fourth in the 2022-23 North Star Athletic Association Coaches' Poll, the conference office announced Monday. The Vikings finished third in the conference last season with a 7-7 conference record and edged Dickinson State in the head-to-head tie breaker....
VALLEY CITY, ND
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
casualhoya.com

MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)

With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
MARYLAND STATE
howard.edu

A Royal Affair: Howard Coronates Its Court

The Royal Court Coronation was nothing short of a royal affair. Howard University officially swore in the 2022-2023 royal court on Sunday alongside Mr. Howard, Rashan Schoffner, and Ms. Howard, Cecily Davis. “Nowhere at this university will you find a more dedicated group of students to Howard University than here...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

MSP Investigating Fatal Crash Killing Mechanicsville Man In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 11:51 a.m, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Mattawoman Beantown Rd) in the area of Pinefield Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WASHINGTON, DC

