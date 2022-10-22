Read full article on original website
vcsuvikings.com
Viking Men projected to finish 4th in NSAA
The Valley City State men's basketball team has been picked fourth in the NSAA Preseason Coaches' Poll released on Monday. The Vikings received 40 points in the poll after finishing third in the standings last season. Valley City State is coming off an 18-11 overall record last season and an 8-6 mark in conference play. The Vikings advanced to the NSAA Tournament Semifinals before falling to Bellevue University.
vcsuvikings.com
VCSU Women picked 4th in NSAA Preseason Coaches' Poll
The Valley City State women's basketball team has been selected to finish fourth in the 2022-23 North Star Athletic Association Coaches' Poll, the conference office announced Monday. The Vikings finished third in the conference last season with a 7-7 conference record and edged Dickinson State in the head-to-head tie breaker....
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
Maryland Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Terrapins
The 2021-22 season was certainly one to forget for Maryland Basketball. The Terrapins had high hopes to open the campaign and were ranked No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll. However, an uninspiring start to the year and increasing dissatisfaction from the fanbase led Mark Turgeon to resign eight games into the season.
casualhoya.com
MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)
With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
Dunbar High School student finishes race carrying bike after crash | Get Uplifted
WASHINGTON — A video posted to social media is showing us all the meaning of the words grit, determination and resiliency. The athletics department at Dunbar High School in D.C. shared the video. It shows a student-athlete running uphill while carrying his bicycle. The athletics department said in a...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven on Saturday; Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Now Over $600M
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring on Saturday, October 22. Because nobody hit all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, tonight’s jackpot is now worth an estimated $610 million. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
foxbaltimore.com
Ray Lewis, Pharrell Williams roll out new name for Baltimore Arena: CFG Bank Arena
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott, Ravens legend Ray Lewis and pop star Pharrell Williams rolled out a new name Monday for the renovated Baltimore Arena -- CFG Bank Arena. Developers Oak View Group plan to reopen the arena -- formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena -- in...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
howard.edu
A Royal Affair: Howard Coronates Its Court
The Royal Court Coronation was nothing short of a royal affair. Howard University officially swore in the 2022-2023 royal court on Sunday alongside Mr. Howard, Rashan Schoffner, and Ms. Howard, Cecily Davis. “Nowhere at this university will you find a more dedicated group of students to Howard University than here...
Pharrell Williams and the Mayor announce new name for Baltimore Arena
Pop star Pharrell Williams, Mayor Brandon Scott, and Ravens legend Ray Lewis announced that the Baltimore Arena will now be known as CFG Bank Arena.
Police investigate double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
Carousel Comes To An End Popular Waldorf Clothing Store Closing After 45 Years
They say that every great ride must come to an end. A popular clothing store in Maryland announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors after 45 years of serving its Charles County community. Citing supply chain issues, the owners of Carousel Clothing on Festival Way in Waldorf announced...
Bay Net
MSP Investigating Fatal Crash Killing Mechanicsville Man In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 11:51 a.m, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Mattawoman Beantown Rd) in the area of Pinefield Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
