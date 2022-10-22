Cowboys Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties vs Eagles

A couple Cowboys players lost their cool for a moment during last Sunday night’s tough loss to the Eagles.

Now they’ll be losing a decent chunk of change, too.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Saturday that linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 by the league for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he incurred in the third quarter. After breaking up (and almost intercepting) a Jalen Hurts pass, Parsons celebrated with a flex and had a few words for Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He was flagged for taunting.

In the moment, the penalty cost the Cowboys 15 yards and gave Philadelphia a new set of downs instead of bringing up 3rd-and-10 in their own territory.

“It’s just passion of the game,” Parsons said of the episode. “We play a game with passion, play it with heart. Sometimes you might overdo it.”

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is also a bit lighter in the wallet for losing his temper late in the same game. He took off his helmet while still on the field and slammed it to the turf following Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter touchdown, a score that put Dallas down by two scores with seven minutes to play. He also drew an unsportsmanlike conduct foul.

At the time, the penalty only moved the ball a yard closer to the end zone for the Eagles’ two-point conversion try. But the league has levied a monetary fine of $9,577 against Diggs for the outburst.

Dallas was the most-penalized team in the NFL last season. They have had 51 flags thrown against them thus far in 2022 and had 42 of those penalties count against them. Both of those totals are currently fifth-most leaguewide.