ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cowboys Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties vs Eagles

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gW2rJ_0ijBNMjY00

A couple Cowboys players lost their cool for a moment during last Sunday night’s tough loss to the Eagles.

Now they’ll be losing a decent chunk of change, too.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Saturday that linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 by the league for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he incurred in the third quarter. After breaking up (and almost intercepting) a Jalen Hurts pass, Parsons celebrated with a flex and had a few words for Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He was flagged for taunting.

In the moment, the penalty cost the Cowboys 15 yards and gave Philadelphia a new set of downs instead of bringing up 3rd-and-10 in their own territory.

“It’s just passion of the game,” Parsons said of the episode. “We play a game with passion, play it with heart. Sometimes you might overdo it.”

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is also a bit lighter in the wallet for losing his temper late in the same game. He took off his helmet while still on the field and slammed it to the turf following Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter touchdown, a score that put Dallas down by two scores with seven minutes to play. He also drew an unsportsmanlike conduct foul.

At the time, the penalty only moved the ball a yard closer to the end zone for the Eagles’ two-point conversion try. But the league has levied a monetary fine of $9,577 against Diggs for the outburst.

Dallas was the most-penalized team in the NFL last season. They have had 51 flags thrown against them thus far in 2022 and had 42 of those penalties count against them. Both of those totals are currently fifth-most leaguewide.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Make Rare Uniform Decision For Sunday's Game

The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a rare look for Sunday's home game against the Bears. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "The Cowboys will wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium. A rarity for a non-holiday/primetime game." Dallas' home whites were once unheard of...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Making Free Agency Signing After Injury

The Dallas Cowboys lost starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a season-ending foot injury on Sunday. That leaves Dallas needing some depth in the secondary, and they're attempting to fill some of the void with veteran free agent Kendall Sheffield. Dallas is signing Sheffield to its practice squad, according to NFL...
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland.com

‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell

What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Feared To Have Suffered Significant Injury

The Dallas Cowboys got a big win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, but it likely came at a cost. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys fear that cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a lisfranc injury while making an interception in the fourth quarter. Lewis is going to have...
The Associated Press

Hail to the who? Tanya Snyder drops Commanders for old name

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Under investigation and under scrutiny like never before, team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded the Washington Commanders’ “homecoming” game Sunday. Instead, his wife, Tanya, greeted the sparse crowd of fans who showed up to meet players from the past as the renamed franchise celebrated 90 years since its founding. Maybe she forgot about the branding change that discarded the club’s offensive nickname, because at the conclusion of her remarks — which, oddly enough, included a reference to “seven decades of fantastic football” — she declared: “Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay.” The second part did happen, thanks to the way backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz, rebounded from a 1-for-7 start that included a pick-6 and steered the Commanders past four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the stumbling Packers 23-21.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy