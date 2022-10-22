I enthusiastically endorse Linda Kozlowski for reelection to the Manzanita City Council. In my capacity as county commissioner, it has been my privilege to work with Linda on emergency preparedness issues, for which she is recognized statewide. I have the utmost respect and appreciation for Linda’s leadership, her heart for service to the community and her ability to develop, nourish and maintain positive relationships with a wide range of people. Moreover, Linda is a dynamo, she accomplishes amazing things, and leads and inspires others to great works as well. Truly, it is accurate to say that Linda brings out the best in people, often more than they knew they were capable of. Linda’s continued leadership on the Manzanita City Council is in everyone’s best interest. Please vote for Linda Kozlowski.

