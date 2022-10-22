Read full article on original website
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Port of Tillamook Bay Signs Contract to Assess Viability of Hangar B
The Port of Tillamook Bay has signed a contract with Wood Research and Development LLC to do a thorough analysis of the vitality of Hangar B. The last time an assessment of the building was completed was in 2011 as part of the FEMA projects being contemplated after the loss of the railroad in 2007. At that time, the study determined that the building needed a new roof among other structural improvements.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Golf, Gardens, and Gatherings: Crowd assembles to discuss community effort to determine the future of closed Alderbrook Golf Course October 24, 2022
At noon, on October 24th, over 150 people from the local communities assembled at Hydrangea Ranch on the Kilchis River. They were there to listen to Pat Zweifel, owner of Hydrangea Ranch and a well known distance runner and coach, speak about his hopes and plans for the now-closed Alderbrook Golf Course. The group sitting in the chairs in the big barn represented a wide swath of Tillamook County. Zweifel had invited everyone interested in re-opening the currently closed golf course to attend and enjoy a light lunch.
beachconnection.net
Historical Gravesite's Mystery Focus of N. Oregon Coast Presentation
October 27 begins the season for History & Hops on the north Oregon coast, with the presentation series in Seaside kicking off on October 27. History & Hops is hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co. These events are free to attend and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.
WWEEK
Elephants Delicatessen Will Open Its Lake Oswego Location With a Food-Filled Party This Week
Elephants Delicatessen, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders since 1979, will open a new store in Lake Oswego this week—and if you assumed, “seen one, seen ‘em all,” this location has a few new items not available elsewhere. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is...
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a St. Louis high school Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Nehalem Candidate Forum, 2022 – Video
The Nehalem candidates forum was held on Tuesday, October 18th and was attended by mayoral candidate Phil Chick and council candidate David Cram. Both Mr. Cram and Mr. Chick expressed an interest in serving the community. The discussion was well attended both by a few people on Zoom, and several residents and UGB residents in the audience.
kezi.com
Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital
Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
KGW
Oregon couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary
Elton and Betty Denner are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary with a celebration in Newberg. The secret to their successful marriage is communication.
WWEEK
Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers
A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
Ashland Japanese Garden, redesigned by Portland’s Toru Tanaka, draws crowds to Lithia Park
The redesigned Japanese Garden in Ashland’s Lithia Park is the long-awaited bridge between the respected Portland Japanese Garden and the famous Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Landscape designer Toru Tanaka, a former garden director of the Portland Japanese Garden, transformed less than an acre...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
LETTER TO EDITOR: Linda’s Leadership
I enthusiastically endorse Linda Kozlowski for reelection to the Manzanita City Council. In my capacity as county commissioner, it has been my privilege to work with Linda on emergency preparedness issues, for which she is recognized statewide. I have the utmost respect and appreciation for Linda’s leadership, her heart for service to the community and her ability to develop, nourish and maintain positive relationships with a wide range of people. Moreover, Linda is a dynamo, she accomplishes amazing things, and leads and inspires others to great works as well. Truly, it is accurate to say that Linda brings out the best in people, often more than they knew they were capable of. Linda’s continued leadership on the Manzanita City Council is in everyone’s best interest. Please vote for Linda Kozlowski.
Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs
Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
KATU.com
Students at Lake Oswego high school plan walkout in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at Lake Oswego High School are set to lead a walkout against gun violence after a student was shot outside Jefferson High School in Portland. Those taking part in the planned walkout say they hope to encourage people to vote in support of Measure 114, which is on the November ballot.
What percent of Salem is white?
Salem is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Salem?
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Charles McNeilly is running for Mayor of Rockaway
Charles McNeilly is running for mayor of Rockaway. Having been a project manager in the banking and technology industries for many years, he felt like he had a lot to offer the city. Mr. McNeilly moved to the coast in 2015, after having visited for years. He was motivated to...
police1.com
Ore. gun control law draws concern among police
ASTORIA, Ore. — Officials in local law enforcement and criminal justice have expressed concern about a ballot measure in November that would toughen restrictions around the sale, style and use of firearms in Oregon. Measure 114 would require a permit from law enforcement, safety training and a background check...
nbc16.com
Snowier and colder winter possible with NOAA's winter forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
Comments / 0