Worcester official Raquel Castro-Corazzini seriously injured after being trapped under car in crash
Worcester’s director of youth opportunities Raquel Castro-Corazzini was severely injured in a pedestrian crash in Leicester last week. On Friday, Oct. 21, around 4 p.m., Leicester police, fire and EMS responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian struck with a woman traped under a vehicle, the Leicester Police Department said.
North Reading neighborhood fed up with speeding after 4-year-old hit last week
NORTH READING, Mass. — There is no posted speed limit on Lakeside Boulevard in North Reading. But residents seem to agree on one thing: most everybody drives too fast. And many are outraged after a four-year-old girl was hit last week while a parent pulled her in a wagon. The child was injured with scrapes and bruises, but was treated and released at an area hospital.
wabi.tv
Fatal crash in Berwick early Monday morning
BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - North Berwick police confirm a 19-year-old is dead following a crash early Monday morning. Police were called to the crash on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road around 4:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Ford Focus on the shoulder of the roadway. Officials...
Andover woman charged in reported hit-and-run of 4-year-old on wagon
An Andover woman has been accused of hitting a 4-year-old riding a wagon with her car and driving off after the crash took place, according to the North Reading Police Department. North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy stated a 39-year-old Andover woman was charged with negligent operation of a motor...
Police investigating after 12-year-old boy hit by car, hospitalized in Lynn
Police in Lynn are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and hospitalized in Lynn Tuesday. According to the Lynn Fire Department, the child was struck in the area of Essex and Chatham Street around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The boy lost and then regained consciousness before being transported to a North Shore children’s hospital.
Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail
WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
WCVB
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Medford driven by unlicensed driver
MEDFORD, Mass. — A person struck by a vehicle driven by an unlicensed operator in Medford on Sunday has died. Police said a 77-year-old Malden man was struck just before 7 p.m. along Middlesex Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley Legal Notice: Second drive-through pickup at McDonald’s
A Public Hearing will be held at the Town Hall Annex, 39 Central Street, on Wednesday,. November 16, 2022 at 7.05 p.m. to act on an application received October 19th, 2022 from. McDonalds’s USA, LLC c/o Bill Lucas of Bohler Engineering. Applicant(s) is Requesting a Special Permit for a...
Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out
DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
WCVB
Woman charged in North Reading hit-and-run involving 4-year-old
NORTH READING, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is being charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl in North Reading, according to police. North Reading police Chief Michael Murphy said the pedestrian crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on Lakeside Boulevard. According to Murphy,...
Police: Man stole car while owner was unloading groceries on South Shore
A neighbor allegedly saw a bald, white male in a gray hoodie get into the car and drive away. A car was stolen Saturday morning in front of a Hingham home as its owner unloaded groceries, and found that night in Rockland with front end damage. Police are seeking the suspected thief.
NECN
Man Crossing I-93 on Foot Hit and Killed by SUV in Boston
A man walking across Interstate 93 in Boston was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night, police said. The crash took place about 9:40 p.m. near the South Bay shopping center, around exit 15, according to Massachusetts State Police. According to an initial investigation, it appears the man had...
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop
A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car
MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car.
NECN
Man Killed in Monday Morning Shooting Across From Worcester Church
A man was fatally shot Monday morning across the street from a church in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Authorities responded around 8:40 a.m. to a shooting on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills. A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police...
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision
A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
foxbangor.com
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
GoFundMe created for Rodrigo Rosa’s memorial after I-93 motorcycle crash
Family and friends are helping raise money for memorial services through GoFundMe after a 24-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington late Friday. Rodrigo Rosa, the 24-year-old Wilmington man, was driving the motorcycle on I-93 northbound near Exit 31 around 9:30 p.m. when the crash...
