Ipswich, MA

MassLive.com

Worcester official Raquel Castro-Corazzini seriously injured after being trapped under car in crash

Worcester’s director of youth opportunities Raquel Castro-Corazzini was severely injured in a pedestrian crash in Leicester last week. On Friday, Oct. 21, around 4 p.m., Leicester police, fire and EMS responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian struck with a woman traped under a vehicle, the Leicester Police Department said.
LEICESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Reading neighborhood fed up with speeding after 4-year-old hit last week

NORTH READING, Mass. — There is no posted speed limit on Lakeside Boulevard in North Reading. But residents seem to agree on one thing: most everybody drives too fast. And many are outraged after a four-year-old girl was hit last week while a parent pulled her in a wagon. The child was injured with scrapes and bruises, but was treated and released at an area hospital.
NORTH READING, MA
wabi.tv

Fatal crash in Berwick early Monday morning

BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - North Berwick police confirm a 19-year-old is dead following a crash early Monday morning. Police were called to the crash on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road around 4:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Ford Focus on the shoulder of the roadway. Officials...
BERWICK, ME
CBS Boston

Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail

WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
WALTHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rowley Legal Notice: Second drive-through pickup at McDonald’s

A Public Hearing will be held at the Town Hall Annex, 39 Central Street, on Wednesday,. November 16, 2022 at 7.05 p.m. to act on an application received October 19th, 2022 from. McDonalds’s USA, LLC c/o Bill Lucas of Bohler Engineering. Applicant(s) is Requesting a Special Permit for a...
ROWLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out

DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Woman charged in North Reading hit-and-run involving 4-year-old

NORTH READING, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is being charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl in North Reading, according to police. North Reading police Chief Michael Murphy said the pedestrian crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on Lakeside Boulevard. According to Murphy,...
NORTH READING, MA
NECN

Man Crossing I-93 on Foot Hit and Killed by SUV in Boston

A man walking across Interstate 93 in Boston was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night, police said. The crash took place about 9:40 p.m. near the South Bay shopping center, around exit 15, according to Massachusetts State Police. According to an initial investigation, it appears the man had...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
ROCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car

MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car. 
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Man Killed in Monday Morning Shooting Across From Worcester Church

A man was fatally shot Monday morning across the street from a church in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Authorities responded around 8:40 a.m. to a shooting on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills. A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision

A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
UXBRIDGE, MA
foxbangor.com

Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95

PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
PITTSFIELD, ME

