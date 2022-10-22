Read full article on original website
Lockdown ends at 2 Garden City schools
The Garden City Police Department said they have a person in custody, and the two schools have been released from lockdown.
2 SW Kansas schools locked down while police make arrest
FINNEY COUNTY— USD 457 officials have released two school from lockdown after law enforcement took a suspect nearby into custody on Tuesday. Just after 10:30a.m. there was a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, in Garden City, according to a media release.
Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest
On February 22nd, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department, responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson for an unresponsive male. The Hugoton Police Department immediately treated this as a suspicious death. After an 8 month long investigation with assistance...
Eight-month investigation into suspicious death ends in arrest in western Kansas
An investigation that started in Hugoton, Kansas, in February 2022 has led to an arrest.
2 firefighters injured, 600 acres burned in SW Kansas fire
FINNEY COUNTY—Investigators are working to determine the cause of a grass fire in southwest Kansas. At approximately 2p.m. Sunday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50. Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed there was a...
Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account
INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in gas pumps in at least two different Kansas towns recently. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were […]
UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
City Accepts Police Chief Resignation
Chief William Cutshall resigns from Liberal Police Department. The chief of the Liberal Police Department resigned his post Friday, Oct. 14th, 2022. Cutshall, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, retired from Richmond, Va. police department five years ago and served as chief in Liberal since 2020. “We appreciate Bill’s efforts...
