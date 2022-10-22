ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugoton, KS

Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest

On February 22nd, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department, responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson for an unresponsive male. The Hugoton Police Department immediately treated this as a suspicious death. After an 8 month long investigation with assistance...
HUGOTON, KS
2 firefighters injured, 600 acres burned in SW Kansas fire

FINNEY COUNTY—Investigators are working to determine the cause of a grass fire in southwest Kansas. At approximately 2p.m. Sunday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50. Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed there was a...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account

INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in gas pumps in at least two different Kansas towns recently. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were […]
INGALLS, KS
UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
GARDEN CITY, KS
City Accepts Police Chief Resignation

Chief William Cutshall resigns from Liberal Police Department. The chief of the Liberal Police Department resigned his post Friday, Oct. 14th, 2022. Cutshall, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, retired from Richmond, Va. police department five years ago and served as chief in Liberal since 2020. “We appreciate Bill’s efforts...
LIBERAL, KS
