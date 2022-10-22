Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Here's What The Youngest Siblings From These 28 Late '90s And Early 2000s TV Shows Look Like Today
Spoiler: They are all older now.
Millie Bobby Brown Transforms Into a Stylish Cow for Halloween
Millie Bobby Brown is embracing spooky season with an early Halloween costume look, which she shared a glimpse of to social media on Tuesday, Oct. 25. In the series of photos, Brown, 18, appears to be dressed up as a stylish cow while rocking a full body cow print suit adorned with a cute cow face and ears printed on the hood.
Martha Stewart Responded After The Internet Suggested That Pete Davidson Should Date Her Next
"He is a good guy. Very good guy, and he knows how to get in and get out."
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin seemingly spotted having tense moment after calling off divorce
Sylvester Stallone and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, appeared to be arguing as they left a Rite Aid in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The couple called off their divorce in September.
'Santa Bootcamp' to feature Backstreet Boys version of 'It's Christmas Time Again'
A bonus track from the exclusive version of the Backstreet Boys' first Christmas album "A Very Backstreet Christmas" will be featured in the Lifetime movie "Santa Bootcamp."
Comments / 0