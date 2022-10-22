Read full article on original website
Could Utah’s run game break out against Washington State?
In WSU’s most recent game against Oregon State, the Cougars yielded a season-high 203 rushing yards. Thursday night in Pullman, Washington, could the Utes enjoy similar success on the ground?
SFGate
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 10
Three Top 10 Teams Suffer Losses In Week 9, Causing Quite A Facelift To The NorCal Football Rankings •. Week 9 was the closest thing we’ve had to a full chaos week so far this season. The NorCal Football Rankings get a major shuffle this week after our No. 6 and No. 10 teams lost to unranked opponents, and our No. 8 team fell in 56-49 shootout to our No. 18 squad. Chaos.
SFGate
Jets' Moore returns, will play after trade request last week
Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week. Moore, in his second season, has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets' surprising 5-2 start. He was held out from practice last Thursday and Friday and didn't travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9.
Struggling rookie head coach could lose job if team loses next game: report
Nathaniel Hackett is reportedly on the hot seat, and his fate with the team could be decided based on the result of this Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
