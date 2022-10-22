Read full article on original website
Monday's Sports In Brief
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears' defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England. In a matchup of quarterbacks...
Could Utah’s run game break out against Washington State?
In WSU’s most recent game against Oregon State, the Cougars yielded a season-high 203 rushing yards. Thursday night in Pullman, Washington, could the Utes enjoy similar success on the ground?
Today in Sports History-Emmitt Smith breaks rushing record
1967 — New Mexico tight end Emilio Vallez catches 17 passes for 257 yards to tie an NCAA record in a 75-12 rout of Texas-El Paso. 1973 — Four players rush for more than 100 yards as Alabama sets three NCAA records during a 77-6 romp of Virginia Tech. Alabama sets records with 823 yards total offense, 743 yards rushing and four 100-yard rushers. Jim Taylor gains 142 yards, Wilbur Jackson 138, Calvin Culliver 127 and Richard Todd 102.
USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's preseason basketball poll, with team's RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (30)35-27981. 2. Stanford (1)32-47623. 3. Texas29-77036. 25-965515.
Washington 120, Detroit 99
Percentages: FG .409, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Joseph 1-2, Bey 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Livers 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bey). Turnovers: 13 (Hayes 4, Cunningham 3, Bogdanovic 2, Joseph 2, Bey, Livers).
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
Percentages: FG .451, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Curry 4-9, Moody 2-4, Poole 2-5, Wiggins 2-7, D.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Thompson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Moody 3, Wiseman 2, Thompson, Wiggins). Turnovers: 13 (D.Green 5, J.Green 2, Moody 2,...
Struggling rookie head coach could lose job if team loses next game: report
Nathaniel Hackett is reportedly on the hot seat, and his fate with the team could be decided based on the result of this Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
Percentages: FG .422, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Kennard 3-7, Batum 2-3, Covington 2-4, Te.Mann 1-1, Wall 1-3, Jackson 1-6, Coffey 0-1, Zubac 0-1, Powell 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 14 (Zubac 7, Covington 3, Batum, Brown, Coffey, Te.Mann). Turnovers: 18 (Powell 4, Te.Mann 4,...
Jones starts for Patriots but quickly gives way to Zappe
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Gillette Stadium crowd implored Bill Belichick to make a change at quarterback. They wanted to see the rookie who was sent back to the bench after winning his first two starts as a replacement for the injured Mac Jones. With fans chanting “Zappe, Zappe!”...
Yurtseven updates status. And Heat personnel notes from Western swing
A six-pack of Heat notes after the team’s Wednesday morning shootaround at the Moda Center, in advance of the game against the Trail Blazers (10 p.m., Bally Sports Sun):
Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-2, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Denver. Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play last season. The Nuggets averaged 25.0 assists...
Tuesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.
