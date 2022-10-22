ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dies in Moses Lake fire

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
MOSES LAKE – Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison has identified Rosalind Dickinson, 53, of Moses Lake as the victim of a house fire at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson community, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

“Dickinson’s remains will undergo an autopsy, which is a normal procedure. Her next of kin has been notified,” the statement read.

A 56-year-old male who lived at the home was also transported by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare due to the fire which was reported around 7:35 p.m.

Grant County Fire District 5 personnel responded to the fire and made what is described in the statement as a strong effort to rescue Dickinson. Heat and smoke from the blaze frustrated the attempts at a rescue though and Dickinson’s remains were found after the fire was extinguished.

The Grant County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fatal fire, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

