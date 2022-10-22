ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings

This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
NJ.com

No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate

For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Police Net 41 Fugitives, Including 5 Accused of Murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

7 N.J. universities among world’s best in new rankings

Seven New Jersey universities ranked among the top in the world for academic research and reputation, according to figures released by U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday. In its rankings of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. Princeton...
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy