Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
St. Benedict’s over Life Center - Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals as St. Benedict’s, the No. 1 ranked team in the country by Prep Soccer, defeated Life Center, 3-1, in Florence. Devon Rushmore broke a 1-1 tie when he scored on a header late in the first half for St. Benedict’s. Marcilio Soares made two saves in the win.
‘A bad dude,’ Blose helps pave the way for No. 7 Delsea’s lethal ground attack
A team that has traditionally been at its best when running the football, Delsea is all about the ground and pound. To move the ball with authority takes power running by its backs and guys along the offensive line that are ready to do all of the dirty work. Winners...
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings
This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
N.J. marching band of the week: Vernon High School Marching Vikings (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
See the Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions for first time since 2016-17 season
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions this year and will play its first game when the regular season opens Nov. 9 against Monmouth. Coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media he simply chose not to play any exhibitions this season, and...
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
NJ Police Net 41 Fugitives, Including 5 Accused of Murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Hillsborough, NJ High School 2022 grad dies in car crash
HILLSBOROUGH — A member of the Hillsborough High School Class of 2022 was killed in a crash Thursday not far from the school. The crash involved several vehicles at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough around 6:20 a.m., according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. One person died in the crash.
7 N.J. universities among world’s best in new rankings
Seven New Jersey universities ranked among the top in the world for academic research and reputation, according to figures released by U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday. In its rankings of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. Princeton...
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
