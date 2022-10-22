ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

NJ.com

Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

See the Morris Hills High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Morris Hills High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Giants, Jets stars earn Player of the Week honors

It’s Wednesday, which means it is award time in the NFL. In the NFC, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is the Offensive Player of the Week. Per NFL PR:. Jones totaled 309 yards (202 passing, career-high 107 rushing) and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the Giants’ 23-17 victory in Jacksonville. He became the second player this season (Lamar Jackson) with 200 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game.
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,227 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Daily positive tests down more than 30% since last month.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,227 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as positive tests dropped more than 30% since last month. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.95 on Wednesday, up from 0.92 on Sunday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ALABAMA STATE
NJ.com

Ex-employee who made repeated death threats to executive of N.J company headed to federal prison

A 59-year-old former employee who sent continuous death threats by email to an executive of a New Jersey-based company has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison. Alan Wallace, of Cumming, Georgia, repeatedly wrote that the executive’s family would be killed if the company’s stock price didn’t climb above $200, the U.S. Attorney’s Office or New Jersey said Tuesday.
CUMMING, GA
NJ.com

Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates

The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
NJ.com

The most misspelled words in 2022, according to a study

Correct spelling has become a trend of the past, or at least, that’s what one survey has found. According to the word research site Word Tips, many people get caught up in misspellings, and the most commonly misspelled words vary from state to state. In New Jersey, the most...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection

ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NJ.com

Ugh, they did just say that. Unbelievable! | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts included a nasty twist for New Jersey, a first-ever cap...
NEW JERSEY STATE
