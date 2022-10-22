Read full article on original website
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
N.J. marching band of the week: Vernon High School Marching Vikings (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
See the Morris Hills High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Morris Hills High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
St. Benedict’s over Life Center - Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals as St. Benedict’s, the No. 1 ranked team in the country by Prep Soccer, defeated Life Center, 3-1, in Florence. Devon Rushmore broke a 1-1 tie when he scored on a header late in the first half for St. Benedict’s. Marcilio Soares made two saves in the win.
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
‘A bad dude,’ Blose helps pave the way for No. 7 Delsea’s lethal ground attack
A team that has traditionally been at its best when running the football, Delsea is all about the ground and pound. To move the ball with authority takes power running by its backs and guys along the offensive line that are ready to do all of the dirty work. Winners...
Meet ‘The Good Nurse’ hero who helped put N.J. serial killer Charles Cullen behind bars
When Amy Loughren learned there would be a film about Charles Cullen, she assumed the movie would examine the life of the serial killer. Never did she think filmmakers would see her as the driver of the story — as the good nurse in “The Good Nurse.”. “I...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
Accused serial killer Sean Lannon pleads guilty in N.J. murder
An accused serial killer has pleaded guilty in a New Jersey murder case in return for a 35-year prison sentence. Sean M. Lannon, 47, is charged with five killings, including four in New Mexico and the March 8, 2021, beating death of his childhood mentor in South Jersey. Michael Dabkowski,...
Brace yourself, drivers. Turnpike and Parkway tolls are going up for the 3rd year in a row.
Drivers who have endured back-to-back toll rate increases on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway since September 2020 are in line for another toll hike starting in 2023. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs both highways, adopted a $2.5 billion 2023 budget — which calls for a...
Giants, Jets stars earn Player of the Week honors
It’s Wednesday, which means it is award time in the NFL. In the NFC, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is the Offensive Player of the Week. Per NFL PR:. Jones totaled 309 yards (202 passing, career-high 107 rushing) and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the Giants’ 23-17 victory in Jacksonville. He became the second player this season (Lamar Jackson) with 200 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game.
N.J. reports 1,227 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Daily positive tests down more than 30% since last month.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,227 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as positive tests dropped more than 30% since last month. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.95 on Wednesday, up from 0.92 on Sunday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Ex-employee who made repeated death threats to executive of N.J company headed to federal prison
A 59-year-old former employee who sent continuous death threats by email to an executive of a New Jersey-based company has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison. Alan Wallace, of Cumming, Georgia, repeatedly wrote that the executive’s family would be killed if the company’s stock price didn’t climb above $200, the U.S. Attorney’s Office or New Jersey said Tuesday.
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates
The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
The most misspelled words in 2022, according to a study
Correct spelling has become a trend of the past, or at least, that’s what one survey has found. According to the word research site Word Tips, many people get caught up in misspellings, and the most commonly misspelled words vary from state to state. In New Jersey, the most...
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection
ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
Ugh, they did just say that. Unbelievable! | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts included a nasty twist for New Jersey, a first-ever cap...
