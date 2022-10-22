Tennessee has announced the return of the Dark Mode alternate uniforms… with one huge addition. The Vols have officially added an all-black helmet to the mix. Tennessee’s Dark Mode alternate uniform will now consist of a black jersey with orange numbers and an orange Power T in the middle of the collar. The jerseys will match the pants, which are also black and boast two orange stripes down both sides of the legs.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO