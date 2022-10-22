Read full article on original website
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) out again on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson continues to deal with a back issue and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could continue to see more minutes on Wednesday.
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr.'s status is currently in question for lumbar spine injury management purposes. Expect Jeff Green to see a boost in playing time versus a Lakers' unit allowing a 103.4 defensive rating if Porter Jr. is ruled out.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/24/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors
The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook has been downgraded to doubtful and appears set to miss Wednesday's clash with Denver. Anthony Davis (back) and LeBron James (foot) are both listed as probable. Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7...
Aaron Wiggins starting for Thunder on Tuesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wiggins will get the start on Tuesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 17.2 minutes against the Clippers. Wiggins' Tuesday projection includes 5.7...
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 10/24/22: Can We Trust the Public and Back the Nuggets?
Under 215.0 (-110) - 4 stars. These two teams just squared up over the weekend, a game that resulted in a 112-109 win for the Miami Heat at home. For tonight's game, our model is projecting a final score of just 104.3 to 101.0 in favor of the home Heat again.
Jose Alvarado starting in Pelcians' Tuesday contest for Herbert Jones (knee)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his first appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after Herbert Jones was ruled out with a knee injury. Alvarado's projection includes 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/24/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Otto Porter (hamstring) still out Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Porter continues to deal with his strained left hamstring. It's unclear when the veteran will be ready to make his team debut this season. In 63 games last season for Golden State, Porter...
Aleksej Pokusevski in Thunder second unit Sunday, Kenrich Williams starting
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Aleksej Pokusevski is not in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Poku and Kenrich Williams in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
Commanders' Logan Thomas (calf) limited on Wednesday
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (calf) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Thomas returned to practice on Wednesday as he looks to be active on Sunday for the first time since Week 4. His limited session opens the door for a potential return against the Colts. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) at Lions practice Wednesday
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is practicing on Wednesday. Swift was a surprise scratch last Sunday after practicing all week, so today's participation doesn't guarantee he will be active for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Jamaal Williams will be the Lions' lead back again if Swift is inactive. Swift hasn't played in a game since recording 10 touches in Week 3.
Hornets' Terry Rozier (ankle) ruled out for Sunday game
The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out Terry Rozier (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Rozier suffered an ankle sprain on Friday and wasn't expected to suit up for today's game. Dennis Smith Jr. should be expected to start in his spot against the Hawks today. Our models project...
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Bears Cover a Lofty Spread Visiting New England?
In an inter-conference matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions, we have the Chicago Bears hitting the road to take on the New England Patriots. Chicago has lost their last three games while New England is coming off of two dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
Pelicans' Herb Jones (knee) uncertain for Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herb Jones (knee) will be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, per head coach Willie Green. Jones set season-highs with 35 minutes and 9 points on Sunday, but he reportedly injured his knee in the process. The good news is that Jones doesn't have any structural damage, according to an MRI, so he should have a decent chance of playing on Tuesday. Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado will have more minutes available if the Pelicans hold Jones out. Green said Zion Williamson (hip) and Brandon Ingram (head) will also be questionable versus the Suns.
Packers' Allen Lazard (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8's game against the Buffalo Bills. Lazard is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered during Week 7's loss to the Washington Commanders and did not practice on Wednesday. The severity of Lazard's injury is unclear, but a missed practice to start the week isn't a great sign. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Christian Watson (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday, logging a limited session.
