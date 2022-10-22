Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

2 HOURS AGO