ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Highball Halloween returns in person to Columbus’ Short North

By Anna Hoffman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsJ0J_0ijBMHDI00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Highball Halloween, one of the nation’s most elaborate costume parties, is back in the Short North for its 15 th anniversary Saturday, and this year’s party is for people of all ages.

The event is being held in person for the first time in two years and also marks the first time Highball has held family- and pet-friendly afternoon events.

Highball kicked off at 2 p.m. with a children’s costume contest, followed by a pet costume contest. Later Saturday, there will be a costume contest for the general publican and then the main event, the couture costume contest, which organizers said will feature high fashion Halloween costumes from seven regional designers.

List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio

Organizers said it is normally some of the most over-the-top and stunning costumes they’ve ever seen.

“Columbus is the third largest fashion and design workforce so that industry really comes out big to celebrate Highball,” said Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance.

Highball, as in years past, was all about one thing: creativity.

“Costumes you never would have thought that someone would put together and you see it and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, like, this is not his real hair,” said attendee Shawn Wiseman.

After the afternoon’s competition and show for the youngsters and the animals, the evening belonged to the adults and their originality.

“The costume couture fashion show features seven designers from around the region who create over-the-top couture style Halloween costumes,” Pandora said. “It’s some of the most stunning fashion creations you will ever experience.”

Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show

NBC4 is a proud sponsor of Highball, with NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day hosting Saturday’s event.

“We are really excited to be doing this back in person as a street festival again,” Pandora said.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Short North Alliance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ghost tours and haunted houses in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the largest and scariest haunted experiences in Ohio, including the Ohio State Reformatory Escape from Blood Prison, Carnage Haunted House and many more. Fernando’s Funeral: Oct. 28-29 Join the Kelton House for a guided tour with stories of the generations of Keltons that once lived. The Kelton House – […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, October 28-30, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Fall Festivals typically take place on the weekends and include hayrides, pumpkin picking, plus tons of other outdoor activities! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo announces birth of baby mandrill monkey

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a new baby mandrill, which is a species of Old World monkey. In a social media post Wednesday, the zoo shared pictures of the infant in the arms of his mother Malaika. The tweet’s caption noted that the newborn boy was born […]
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Columbus

1,275 × 960 pixels, file size: 413 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. Columbus, Ohio, draws visitors frequently from all over the United States. The main reason is that it has excellent museums and a vast amount of art. It also houses the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While it seems to be a fun vacation, a few people always wonder if it could be a spooky location. There are some areas around and in Columbus that may give you a thrill.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Historic Buxton Inn damaged by fire

What are the graduation rates for Columbus City Schools?. What are the graduation rates for Columbus City Schools? FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TTRP7M. Beatty commends Fetterman for Pa. Senate debate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TYtRsc. Franklin Township in danger of losing police coverage. Franklin Township in danger of losing police coverage. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3N86xFV.
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State-Michigan blood drive kicks off Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second-greatest Ohio State-Michigan rivalry returns Wednesday — and the Buckeyes are out for blood. The annual blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan begins Wednesday and runs through Nov. 23, including at the Schottenstein Center. The university, in partnership with blood donation organization Versiti, will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus

If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 shootings near 5 Columbus bars in past 2 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our CrimeTracker 10 team is tracking five shootings near five different bars in Columbus in just over the past two months. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot Saturday night just before midnight. According to reports, many of these shootings are spilling out into parking lots late at night.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire ruins Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH

Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: How a Reynoldsburg woman reached 100

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – There was a big party in Reynoldsburg on Sunday. Everybody who is anybody was there, but you had to go way back with Margarette Alsanders to be invited. Alsanders celebrated her 100th birthday. NBC4’s Brad Johansen was supposed to meet Alsanders at the voting booth after she got her hair done. […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith.  LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Powerball lottery grows to $680 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth an estimated $625 million, but no one was able to match all of the numbers. The next drawing will be Wednesday and could be worth up to $680 million.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

2022 Pumpkin Show Queen Spires will Rule in Memory of Hero Father

AMANDA – A 15-Year-old Amanda Clearcreek High School student won Queen in Circleville Pumpkin Show during the 2022 Festival, representing her school and her Hero father. Jaycie Spires is a 15-year-old junior at Amanda Clearcreek high school, she is currently the Valedictorian of her class and is set to graduate with an associate’s degree in engineering at the same time she graduates high school. She is a varsity cheerleader and a varsity wrestler who placed 8th at state as a freshman, she is the 4H club president for Fairfield county shooting sports where she participates in archery rifle and shotgun projects, she is active in FFA and is a volunteer member of the school’s hope squad-a team of students and teachers committed to eliminating teen suicide through peer to peer support. She is also an avid weightlifter and competed and won the 2020 world’s strongest teen competition at the Arnold sports festival in Columbus Ohio.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Elton John thanks OSU, Iowa bands for tribute show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Rocket Man himself took to social media Monday to thank the Ohio State University and University of Iowa’s marching bands after their tribute to his music during Saturday’s halftime show at Ohio Stadium. Elton John quote tweeted TBDBITL’s video of their performance saying,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Movie screened in Gahanna addresses PTSD in first responders

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call 988. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio first responders are coming together in support of each other’s mental health. Studies show police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. A new movie […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school

Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school. Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus …. Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school. NBC4 Today Georgesville Rd. crash. NBC4 Today Georgesville Rd. crash. NBC Today Georgesville Rd. crash. NBC Today Georgesville Rd. crash. What...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy