Highball Halloween returns in person to Columbus’ Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Highball Halloween, one of the nation’s most elaborate costume parties, is back in the Short North for its 15 th anniversary Saturday, and this year’s party is for people of all ages.

The event is being held in person for the first time in two years and also marks the first time Highball has held family- and pet-friendly afternoon events.

Highball kicked off at 2 p.m. with a children’s costume contest, followed by a pet costume contest. Later Saturday, there will be a costume contest for the general publican and then the main event, the couture costume contest, which organizers said will feature high fashion Halloween costumes from seven regional designers.

Organizers said it is normally some of the most over-the-top and stunning costumes they’ve ever seen.

“Columbus is the third largest fashion and design workforce so that industry really comes out big to celebrate Highball,” said Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance.

Highball, as in years past, was all about one thing: creativity.

“Costumes you never would have thought that someone would put together and you see it and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, like, this is not his real hair,” said attendee Shawn Wiseman.

After the afternoon’s competition and show for the youngsters and the animals, the evening belonged to the adults and their originality.

“The costume couture fashion show features seven designers from around the region who create over-the-top couture style Halloween costumes,” Pandora said. “It’s some of the most stunning fashion creations you will ever experience.”

NBC4 is a proud sponsor of Highball, with NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day hosting Saturday’s event.

“We are really excited to be doing this back in person as a street festival again,” Pandora said.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Short North Alliance.

