Jackson, MS

Boil water notice issued for 380 Jackson customers

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Officials with the Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water notice for 380 customers on Saturday, October 22.

Advocates eager for EPA water crisis investigation outcome

They said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. The following areas are affected:

  • Forest Hill Road (3000-3199)
  • Forest Park Drive
  • Park Lane
  • Park Circle
  • Park Drive
  • Forest Valley Drive
  • Timber Falls Parkway
  • Forest Hills Place Subdivision
  • Stable Lane
  • Gaites Lane
  • Wandering Way
  • Colt Crossing
  • Cedar Grove Subdivision
  • Timber Falls Drive
  • Timber Crossing
  • Redbud Lane
  • Dogwood Hinds
  • Magnolia Lane
  • Magnolia Court
  • Willow Run

Affected customers are asked to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices, drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Water officials said neighbors will be notified immediately when the notice is lifted. For more information, customers can call (601)-960-2723 during business hours or (601)-960-1778 after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

