Boil water notice issued for 380 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Officials with the Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water notice for 380 customers on Saturday, October 22.

They said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. The following areas are affected:

Forest Hill Road (3000-3199)

Forest Park Drive

Park Lane

Park Circle

Park Drive

Forest Valley Drive

Timber Falls Parkway

Forest Hills Place Subdivision

Stable Lane

Gaites Lane

Wandering Way

Colt Crossing

Cedar Grove Subdivision

Timber Falls Drive

Timber Crossing

Redbud Lane

Dogwood Hinds

Magnolia Lane

Magnolia Court

Willow Run

Affected customers are asked to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices, drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Water officials said neighbors will be notified immediately when the notice is lifted. For more information, customers can call (601)-960-2723 during business hours or (601)-960-1778 after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

