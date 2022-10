Jeremy Sochan on Monday reached double figures for the first time this season to help the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. Sochan produced 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 115-106 victory. He scored 12 points in the first half as the Spurs raced out to an early 20-point lead and finished by shooting 7-of-9 from the field in 23 minutes.

