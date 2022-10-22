Raiders' Derek Carr: 'Not Going to Fool' QB, Says Houston Texans Coach

Ahead of their Week 7 matchup, the Houston Texans know their defenders have to be on top of their game to beat the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Houston Texans' only win of the season thus far has come on the road, so in that instance, a trip to Las Vegas might do them some good.

The last time we saw the Las Vegas Raiders they were on a collision course with their third-straight road loss of the year, and have had a bye week since to let those frustrations either dissipate or fester.

Whatever the emotional state of the Texans' opponent this week, safeties coach Joe Danna is expecting their best.

"Nine-year veteran. He's seen it all," Danna said about Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. "You can tell he's a smart guy. You're not going to fool him. He's going to force you to play a disciplined brand of football."

The more talented a team is, the more disciplined the opponent will need to be. And Houston is facing a talented quarterback, with an even better receiver to use against them.

"He presents a lot of problems," Danna said of Raiders receiver Davante Adams. "They've got plenty of good players, not just him. That's why they're such a good offense. In every defense you play, there are strengths and weaknesses. Everybody's got a job to do in each defense. As we go into Sunday from the safety position, we've just got to try and execute our job the best that we can."

One of those safeties is young Jalen Pitre, the standout rookie from Baylor.

Pitre has drawn plenty of praise, including from Raiders coach Josh McDaniels , and looks like he will likely be one of the building blocks for any future success in Houston.

"So far so good," Danna said of Pitre's progress through six weeks. "But like all of us, there's positives we have to build on and there's plenty of things we've got to work on every week as an entire team. We're not exactly where we want to be and everybody has got to do a little bit better to get the results that we want."

What they want, is a win. Specifically against the Raiders in Week 7 .

And then more after that. But first things first, a tough matchup against an intelligent quarterback and a problem-causing receiver in Las Vegas.

