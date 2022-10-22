ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating fatal Harrisburg rollover

By Ariel Pokett
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KCAU) — A 62-year-old man lost his life after the vehicle rolled over on Friday.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, at 6:35 p.m. the driver of a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling south on 480th avenue when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

2 dogs die in Vermillion house fire

The vehicle veered east on a curve to 274th street before the vehicle went into the ditch before rolling over.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the release specified that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

