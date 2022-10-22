Read full article on original website
Russell
3d ago
Have you thought that your son being 37 and not being able to maintane a relationship might have to do with his mother being to protective and intrusive
I was a bridesmaid – my bridezilla ex-friend was furious at how I looked in her wedding because of a trait I can’t help
BRIDEZILLAS have been known to make some outrageous demands of their bridesmaids, including dictating their appearance. One woman says that her ex-friend was particularly ruthless about a physical trait she has no control over. Casey Costa is a digital content creator who boasts over 866k followers on TikTok alone. She...
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
I’m a mum and four months pregnant – people tell me I need to change my ‘inappropriate’ style but I’ll wear what I want
SHE'S four months pregnant with her second child. But being an expectant mum won't stop Abbie Herbert from wearing exactly what she wants - despite some people saying it's "inappropriate". Abbie took to her TikTok page to hit back at critics, writing over her video: "'You are a mum and...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back
Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest. The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.
A mother who didn't know for years that her brother was her own son
The unsolved mystery of a mother who didn't know for years that her brother was her own son. This is the story of a girl who gave birth at the age of 5 and became the world's first youngest mother in the last 83 years.
Niecy Nash’s wife has the wrong name tattooed on her neck after a misunderstanding
CNN — A funny thing happened when Jessica Betts asked Niecy Nash about her birth name. During a recent appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” the couple, who married in 2020, recounted how when they first became friends, Betts asks Nash about her name. “She said she...
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
'I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore': Melinda Gates opens up about 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill - and details struggle of having to work with him even as they were splitting up
Melinda Gates has opened up about her 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, explaining that she 'just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore', while sharing her struggle to continue working alongside her former spouse even as they were in the midst of splitting up. Melinda, 58, and Bill,...
My boyfriend picked out a cute name for our baby girl – people were horrified when they discovered the origin
ONE couple's baby name has proven to be much more controversial than they intended when the dad-to-be revealed the unusual place he turned to for inspiration. After the dad shared the story behind his unborn child's name, he was met with a chilly reception on Reddit – where users urged him to tell his girlfriend the truth.
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
I broke down in tears after my mum invited 40 people to her birthday & no one came – she spent hours cleaning the house
PLANNING a birthday party can be stressful, and heartbreaking if people don’t show up. One daughter revealed she broke down in tears after her mum spent all day cleaning the house for her own birthday, and then not one of the 40 guests came. TikTok user Addie, who posts...
Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
Jill Duggar admits feeling ‘conflicted’ as she remembers late son River one year after his passing in emotional post
JILL Duggar has confessed to feeling "conflicted" as she reflects on the passing of her late son River one year after her tragic miscarriage. The former TLC star spoke candidly about the experience online. On Monday, Jill, 31, shared a series of photos on Instagram along with a lengthy emotional...
I’m a diagnosed sociopath – what it’s like to date me, I love bomb intensely & get a lot of stalkers
A DIAGNOSED sociopath has shared her rigid rules and guidelines for dating, as well as what it's like to date her. The viral video has amassed 800k views and over 100k likes, with many praising the woman for bringing awareness to sociopathy. Kanika Batra, a model, author, former Great Britain...
"Be careful. They're the same." A guy breaks-up his girlfriend after 3 weeks of dating. Thanks to her father
"As we experience life, our brain begins to develop a sixth sense. Many times, we choose to ignore what we know to be true. Trusting your "gut" when you see red flags is one of the most important things that you can do for your emotional and physical health." – Aaron Horn LMFT.
