Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Related
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
The Man Vikings Should Target via Trade
If the Minnesota Vikings execute any trades before the November 1st deadline, a cornerback should be obtained for roster depth. It is unclear if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will set the Vikings up as buyers, sellers, or neither in the next week. But if Adofo-Mensah feels frisky, he should ship...
Raiders Release Former Vikings WR
Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run
Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
TDN Sends the Vikings a TE in Latest Mock Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but the top prospects from the upcoming class have begun to reveal themselves and pull away from the pack. Just Monday morning, Joe Marino of The Draft Network released their third mock draft of the season, and he has a draft selection for the Vikings with the 27th overall pick. With that first rounder, Marino sends the Vikings TE Darnell Washington.
Vikings Corner Named as Potential Trade Possibility
Next Tuesday, the NFL’s trade deadline will arrive. As a result, there has been all kinds of speculation about what could occur with the Vikings. A recent piece on The Athletic names a Vikings corner as a trade possibility. According to Alec Lewis, we should be keeping an eye...
Vikings to Face Motley Crew of QBs after Bye
Because of injury, struggles, and everything in between, the Minnesota Vikings have an interesting assortment of opposing quarterbacks on deck. The motley crew of QBs intensified on Monday when Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced incumbent start Matt Ryan was usurped on the depth chart by Sam Ehlinger. Ryan...
Vikings Won’t Face Matt Ryan when They Play Colts
In Week 15, the Vikings are scheduled to play against the Indianapolis Colts at home in U.S. Bank Stadium. Surprisingly, head coach Frank Reich made a change at the quarterback position. Matt Ryan will no longer be the starter, and backup Sam Ehlinger will take his spot. Like everyone predicted...
Dalvin Cook’s Hilarious Fine Reduced
The Minnesota Vikings did not play in Week 7, and the storylines were relatively quiet outside of Oli Udoh making negative headlines. However, one thing that made news was Dalvin Cook’s celebration from Week 6. The NFL has long been hilariously mocked as the No Fun League by fans....
Explained: 6 Players the Vikings Could Obtain before Trade Deadline
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 147 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines six players who the Vikings could reasonably sign or trade for before the November 1st trade deadline. Particularly, Sidney Jones IV, Sean...
VT Breakdown: (Almost) A Dream Bye Week for the Vikes
If there is a dream scenario for a bye-week team it is to have your squad get some well-earned downtime, stay out of trouble off the field and have your rival teams lose ground. Well, the Vikings almost had the triumvirate last week. Unfortunately, Vikings backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges down in Miami, so head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t escape his first bye week as head coach unscathed.
Iconic Kirk Cousins Moment Turns Seven Years Old
Kirk Cousins has earned himself the reputation of a dad-like QB in the NFL for his quiet, oftentimes goofy and lighthearted demeanor on and off the field. Every once in a while, though, we get outbursts of competitive Kirk that inspire viral videos. The first of those moments happened seven years ago, today.
Dalvin Cook Uses Chalkboard Treatment for Fine
Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was fined for his Week 6 touchdown celebration after heaving the football into Hard Rock Stadium stands. The NFL docked Cook $7,426 for the infraction, as tossing the ball into the crowd has never been permissible. Some players simply don’t care because the fine for a multi-millionaire is menial.
Texans Waive Popular Former Gopher
The Houston Texans 2022 season is rapidly going nowhere, sitting in the basement of the AFC South through seven weeks with a 1-4-1 (.250) record. And they’re making a few roster tweaks accordingly, waiving former Minnesota Golden Gophers standout WR Tyler Johnson on Tuesday. It is unclear if Johnson...
Explained: 8 Strengths of the 2022 Vikings thru 6 Games
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 146 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings strengths through Week 7. Particularly, penalties, turnovers, and the offensive line, among other items, are discussed. Email any feedback —...
Former Teammates Galore at U.S. Bank Stadium This Weekend
When the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals lock horns in Week 8, about six former teammates will be in the presence of various one-time other teammates. Most Cardinals players who formerly played for the Vikings are on Arizona’s practice squad. But two former Cardinals are now Vikings starters. Those...
PurplePTSD: Post-Bye Demons, Power Rankings, Untradeable Players
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – PurplePTSD explains why the Vikings must conquer post-bye demons.
ESPN Insider Suggests Vikings Cap Space at the Bottom of NFL
If you head to Over the Cap, you’d see that the Vikings only have $851,678 in cap space. That modest amount leaves the team with very little ability to make a deal; unless, of course, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah finds a way to create some financial wiggle room. For whatever it’s...
Vikings Have Indeed Chatted about Super Bowl Champion WR
The Minnesota Vikings don’t have much money to sign free agents as of mid-to-late October, but the team’s front office has reportedly talked about one big name. He’s Odell Beckham, a Super Bowl-winning wideout whose free agency is intriguing various teams leaguewide. Beckham is expected to sign with a team any day or week and perhaps hit a regular season field by Thanksgiving.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0