Mark Scott Board Member of Easterseals Central Illinois discusses how much Steve and Morene Thompson meant to Easterseals. Mark Scott Board Member of Easterseals Central Illinois discusses how much Steve and Morene Thompson meant to Easterseals. Peoria Council approves purchase of police equipment. Peoria Council approves purchase of police equipment.
State Rep. Gordon-Booth meets with Peoria Public Schools’ Horizons Club
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, a group of Peoria Public Schools students learned the path to becoming a state representative. It was part of the district’s Horizons Club, which is a career readiness program for District 150 middle school students. On Tuesday, 92nd District State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth...
Superheroes wash windows at OSF in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Halloween just a few days away, children staying at the OSF Children’s Hospital in Peoria received a fun surprise. Batman and Captain America stopped by the hospital, putting smiles on children’s faces by washing the hospital’s windows while waving to the kids inside the hospital.
Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
Man arrested in Woodford County for having stolen vehicle
GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. – A Chicago man was arrested in Woodford County after being caught with an allegedly stolen car. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says deputies pulled Kenneth Dean’s vehicle over on Route 116 in Germantown Hills prior to 7:00 A.M. Tuesday, but Dean allegedly fled on foot.
Pekin city manager fired, questions loom surrounding termination
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job. During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.
Coroner identifies victim of Peoria’s 22nd homicide of the year
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner has identified the victim in Monday night’s 22nd homicide of the year. Coroner Jamie Harwood says the autopsy on Christopher Terrell Harness, Sr., 46, Peoria, indicated he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and died instantly. Peoria Police were...
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
Potential change to be discussed by Pekin City Council
PEKIN, Ill. — Agenda items for Pekin City Council show plans to terminate City Manager Mark Rothert and appoint an interim in his place. Council Member Becky Cloyd confirmed the plans to 25 News on Sunday. Cloyd said she was not speaking for the entire council, but said there...
Three juveniles arrested for vehicular hijacking in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl are in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after allegedly being involved in a vehicular hijacking Monday night in Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the UnityPoint parking deck on Northeast Glen Oak around 9:30 PM Monday night,...
Disagreement over growing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion office in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Council members don’t seem to agree on the issue of growing the diversity, equity and inclusion office in the city. A proposal to add a management analyst to assist the city’s current Diversity and Inclusion Officer attracted significant debate at Tuesday night’s city council budget discussion.
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still working to determine the case of a blaze Tuesday morning in South Peoria. Crews went to West Ann Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland, around 6:15 a.m. and had the fire under control in a little more than a half hour. Firefighters say...
15-year-old injured by gunfire Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting near Marquette Street and Westmoreland Avenue Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were responding to a shot spotter at approximately 8:30 p.m. when they learned that a victim had arrived at a local hospital via a private vehicle.
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Maricle and Webb face off in Fulton County sheriff race
LEWISTOWN – In their jobs at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Maricle and Jon Webb have worked side-by-side. In the election for Fulton County Sheriff, Maricle and Webb are on opposite sides. Either Maricle or Webb will become the first new sheriff in Lewistown, the county seat,...
U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships coming to Peoria, tickets on sale
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The U.S. Figure Skating’s Synchronized Skating Championship is skating to the Peoria Civic Center next March. Audrey Kamm, a retired synchronized skating champion from Peoria, said it’s a thrilling sport to watch. “You have 12-16 skaters moving on the ice, coming at fast...
Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower
ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
