977wmoi.com
Joy P. Woods
Joy P. Woods, age 94, of Gladstone, Illinois passed away at Monmouth Nursing on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 6:39 pm. Joy was born in Lomax, Illinois on July 9, 1928 and is the daughter of Clifford E. “Red” and Bertha Baxter McGraw. She was raised in Henderson County where she attended school and graduated from Oquawka High School in the class of 1945. Joy married Robert L. Woods on November 15, 1947 in Gladstone, Illinois and he passed away on August 11, 1981. Joy was first a telephone operator for General Telephone in Oquawka for a time and then worked as a seamstress at Formfit garment company in Monmouth, Illinois. She lastly worked for a number of years at Sylvania in Burlington, Iowa until her retirement. Joy, for her married life, has been a homemaker, wife, and mother for her family and her main interest has been spending time with all of them. She was a member of the Burlington Moose Lodge and is a member of the Eagles Lodge 150 Club. She enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, jig saw puzzles, reading, Bird Watching and feeding her squirrels. She is survived by her two daughters, Helen A. Peterson of Gladstone, IL and Beverly J. Thacker of Biggsville, Illinois. Her son, James also survives in Homosassa, Florida. Joy had five generations of her family for eight years. There are six grandchildren, Pamela Whitson, Jason Thacker, Cody Thacker, Tiffany Woods, Logan Woods, and Korbyn Woods, seven great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren surviving. She is preceded in her death by her parents, Clifford and Bertha, her husband Robert, her daughter Pamela Lynn Woods, three brothers and two sisters.
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
977wmoi.com
Leroy “Andy” Anderson
Leroy “Andy” Anderson, 84, of Monmouth, IL, passed away on October 24, 2022. Leroy was born March 27, 1938, in Monmouth, IL, the son of Lawrence E. and Bettie S. (Conard) Anderson. He was raised and lived in the Monmouth area his entire life. Leroy graduated from Monmouth High School in 1956. He married Phyllis A. McIntyre on March 15, 1966 in Monmouth and they raised three children. Leroy’s father taught him to paint and wallpaper at a young age and he eventually took over the family business, Anderson Painting & Paper Hanging. He also joined the Monmouth Fire Department in 1965 and attained the rank of Assistant Fire Chief prior to retiring in 1991. Leroy enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife, socializing with family & friends, and collecting baseball memorabilia. He was an avid supporter of the American Red Cross and dedicated donor. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis, daughters, Brenda Anderson Tate and Michelle Sperry of Monmouth, IL and son, Randy (Tina) Anderson of White Heath, IL; 8 grandchildren, Darcy (Joe) Young, Tyler (Morgan) Tate, Tanner (Kayla) Tate, Trace Tate, Lanie Tate, Lance (Emily) Sperry, Lauren Sperry, Cecelia Anderson and five great-grandchildren. Leroy is also survived by his sister, Lorena Whalen, and sister-in-law, Linda Jennings. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lowell.
smilepolitely.com
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois
Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
977wmoi.com
Mary E. Carruthers
Mary E. Carruthers, 41, of Galesburg, died on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago. She was born to Thomas and Glenda (Akers) Carruthers on November 24, 1980, in Galesburg. Mary graduated from Galesburg High School in 1999. She then attended and received her associate’s degree from Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg. Mary later attended Park University in Missouri, where she received her bachelor’s degree in social psychology and criminology. She was employed as a Drug Counselor at Bridgeway, then moved to the Knox County Courthouse as a Probation Officer for Drug Court. Mary recently moved up to a Probation Officer for the courts.
977wmoi.com
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending October 23, 2022
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending October 23rd, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is senior boys cross country runner, Liam Baldwin. Liam ended his high school cross country career by placing 34th at the Macomb class 1A regional meet at Spring Lake. His time of 20:10 was a season, and career, best run for Liam in a 3-mile race. He was 31st at the Monmouth-Roseville Titan Invite earlier this season.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Football Preparing for Challenging Stretch
The Monmouth College football team continued their winning streak over the weekend, with a 51-12 road victory over Cornell College this past Saturday. With the win, the Scots improved to 6-1 overall, and 6-0 in Midwest Conference play. The final stretch of games for Monmouth has the Scots traveling to also 6-1 Lake Forest this upcoming Saturday, their final home game against undefeated Ripon, and the Turkey Bowl at Knox College.
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
977wmoi.com
Knox Football Falls to IC in Close Homecoming Game
GALESBURG, Illinois – The Prairie Fire football team fell 20-10 to Illinois College on Saturday afternoon for Homecoming. Knox scored first when Preston Lade hit a short field goal to take a 3-0 lead through one quarter. The Blueboys shook off a slow start and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. They tacked on field goal as the clock expired to head into halftime with a 17-3 lead.
977wmoi.com
Rose A. Sandstrom
Rose A. Sandstrom,75, of Roseville, IL passed away at 5:10 am, Monday, October 24, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Rose was born January 17, 1947 in Cambridge, IL the daughter of Arthur & Pearl (Wexell) Carlberg. She was raised and educated in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1965. She later graduated from Western Illinois University in 1969 with a degree in Physical Education.
977wmoi.com
Craig J. Weber
Craig J. Weber, 69, of Galesburg, IL, passed away at 3:15 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 20, 1953 in Washington D.C., the son of Norman and V. Bethene (Ulm) Weber. Craig was raised and educated in London Mills, IL and graduated from Spoon River Valley High School in 1971. He later graduated from Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL with a Teaching Degree.
977wmoi.com
Sophomore Night Sweep Caps Unbeaten Conference Season for Chargers
GALESBURG — The Carl Sandburg College volleyball team put the cherry on top of its Arrowhead Conference championship Tuesday night. The Chargers, who had already clinched the outright conference title last week, capped a perfect run through the league with a 25-6, 25-16, 25-14 romp over Illinois Valley on Sophomore Night at John Lewis Gym.
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
wvik.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
Illinois governor race: Where JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey stand on immigration, guns, crime
While polls two weeks before Election Day show Illinois Governor JB Pritzker with a sizeable lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey, but Bailey believes he's within striking distance.
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
977wmoi.com
Patrick T. Hoy
Patrick T. Hoy, 72, of Galesburg, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, January 28, 2022, 2:44 AM at Heartland Healthcare Center, Galesburg. Patrick was born on June 7, 1949 in Rock Island. He was the son of Glenn and Betty (Rumbolt) Hoy. Patrick married Susan Miller on September 19, 1986 in Lake County, Illinois. Together, Susan and Patrick built a life to span thirty-five years. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his children, Jennifer (Ryne) Bushong of Delong, Kevin (Becca) Hoy of Schaumburg, Shannon (Nick) Arnold of North Liberty, IA and Daniel (Shannon) Pollack of Downers Grove; siblings, Jodi (Greg) Farrell and Mary (Peter) Pappas, both of Colorado, Tony (Sue) Hoy of Davenport and John (Karey) Baxter of East Moline; nine grandchildren, Camryn, Makayla, Everleigh, Dylan, Olivia, Liam, Hudson, Aubrey and Kendall. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Christopher.
KWQC
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Illinois?
After over seven months of local clocks operating in daylight saving time, the time for clocks to fall back is quickly approaching. Clocks in Illinois will shift back to standard time in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 6 in 2022, with the official end of DST coming at 2 a.m. on that Sunday.
What to Know About the Worker's Rights Amendment on Illinois Ballots
At the top of every ballot across the state of Illinois is a proposal that, if passed, would add workers' right to organize and collectively bargain to the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights. Here's how it reads on every ballot: "The proposed amendment would add a new section to the...
Comments / 0