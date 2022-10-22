Joy P. Woods, age 94, of Gladstone, Illinois passed away at Monmouth Nursing on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 6:39 pm. Joy was born in Lomax, Illinois on July 9, 1928 and is the daughter of Clifford E. “Red” and Bertha Baxter McGraw. She was raised in Henderson County where she attended school and graduated from Oquawka High School in the class of 1945. Joy married Robert L. Woods on November 15, 1947 in Gladstone, Illinois and he passed away on August 11, 1981. Joy was first a telephone operator for General Telephone in Oquawka for a time and then worked as a seamstress at Formfit garment company in Monmouth, Illinois. She lastly worked for a number of years at Sylvania in Burlington, Iowa until her retirement. Joy, for her married life, has been a homemaker, wife, and mother for her family and her main interest has been spending time with all of them. She was a member of the Burlington Moose Lodge and is a member of the Eagles Lodge 150 Club. She enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, jig saw puzzles, reading, Bird Watching and feeding her squirrels. She is survived by her two daughters, Helen A. Peterson of Gladstone, IL and Beverly J. Thacker of Biggsville, Illinois. Her son, James also survives in Homosassa, Florida. Joy had five generations of her family for eight years. There are six grandchildren, Pamela Whitson, Jason Thacker, Cody Thacker, Tiffany Woods, Logan Woods, and Korbyn Woods, seven great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren surviving. She is preceded in her death by her parents, Clifford and Bertha, her husband Robert, her daughter Pamela Lynn Woods, three brothers and two sisters.

GLADSTONE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO