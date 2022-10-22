Read full article on original website
Sophomore Night Sweep Caps Unbeaten Conference Season for Chargers
GALESBURG — The Carl Sandburg College volleyball team put the cherry on top of its Arrowhead Conference championship Tuesday night. The Chargers, who had already clinched the outright conference title last week, capped a perfect run through the league with a 25-6, 25-16, 25-14 romp over Illinois Valley on Sophomore Night at John Lewis Gym.
Monmouth College Football Preparing for Challenging Stretch
The Monmouth College football team continued their winning streak over the weekend, with a 51-12 road victory over Cornell College this past Saturday. With the win, the Scots improved to 6-1 overall, and 6-0 in Midwest Conference play. The final stretch of games for Monmouth has the Scots traveling to also 6-1 Lake Forest this upcoming Saturday, their final home game against undefeated Ripon, and the Turkey Bowl at Knox College.
Knox Football Falls to IC in Close Homecoming Game
GALESBURG, Illinois – The Prairie Fire football team fell 20-10 to Illinois College on Saturday afternoon for Homecoming. Knox scored first when Preston Lade hit a short field goal to take a 3-0 lead through one quarter. The Blueboys shook off a slow start and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. They tacked on field goal as the clock expired to head into halftime with a 17-3 lead.
Leroy “Andy” Anderson
Leroy “Andy” Anderson, 84, of Monmouth, IL, passed away on October 24, 2022. Leroy was born March 27, 1938, in Monmouth, IL, the son of Lawrence E. and Bettie S. (Conard) Anderson. He was raised and lived in the Monmouth area his entire life. Leroy graduated from Monmouth High School in 1956. He married Phyllis A. McIntyre on March 15, 1966 in Monmouth and they raised three children. Leroy’s father taught him to paint and wallpaper at a young age and he eventually took over the family business, Anderson Painting & Paper Hanging. He also joined the Monmouth Fire Department in 1965 and attained the rank of Assistant Fire Chief prior to retiring in 1991. Leroy enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife, socializing with family & friends, and collecting baseball memorabilia. He was an avid supporter of the American Red Cross and dedicated donor. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis, daughters, Brenda Anderson Tate and Michelle Sperry of Monmouth, IL and son, Randy (Tina) Anderson of White Heath, IL; 8 grandchildren, Darcy (Joe) Young, Tyler (Morgan) Tate, Tanner (Kayla) Tate, Trace Tate, Lanie Tate, Lance (Emily) Sperry, Lauren Sperry, Cecelia Anderson and five great-grandchildren. Leroy is also survived by his sister, Lorena Whalen, and sister-in-law, Linda Jennings. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lowell.
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending October 23, 2022
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending October 23rd, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is senior boys cross country runner, Liam Baldwin. Liam ended his high school cross country career by placing 34th at the Macomb class 1A regional meet at Spring Lake. His time of 20:10 was a season, and career, best run for Liam in a 3-mile race. He was 31st at the Monmouth-Roseville Titan Invite earlier this season.
Cambridge, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Stark County High School basketball team will have a game with Cambridge High School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
IDNR Urges the Public to Leave the Mountain Lion Currently Roaming the State Alone
There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now, and the State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave him alone. A cougar was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month, but there’s a second one. It was fitted with a GPS collar last year by Nebraska officials and has made its way here says DNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
Eagle View’s Monmouth Clinic Opening February of 2023
Construction continues to move right along for Eagle View Community Health System’s Monmouth Clinic that will open in the former Fusion Theater building, 230 South Main Street, in February of 2023. Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Emily Higgins says the new clinic will be a full-service health center offering affordable services to all:
YouTuber Says Keokuk Has Great People, But Worst Place to Live
If you live in Keokuk (or are thinking about it), I have good news and I have bad news. A very popular YouTuber says that while Keokuk has great people, it's also the worst possible place you can live in Iowa if not the entire Midwest. I want to be...
Helen L. Young Glenn
Helen L. Young Glenn, 94, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 9:41 a.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 29, 1927 in Good Hope, IL, the daughter of Orville and Mabel (Beal) Geltmacher. She was one of four girls and three boys. Helen was anxious to get into the world; she wouldn’t wait for the doctor, so her mother let the neighbor man deliver her.
Monmouth Department Chair Previews the Remainder of College’s Theatre Season
Monmouth College’s first staging of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in more than 70 years set a high bar for the rest of the 2022-23 theatre season, but there are still three full-length productions to try and top it. The fact that Monmouth’s theatre department will stage four...
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
Two Local Farmland Sales Show Continued Strong Market
WRMJ visited Dale Jones of Sullivan Auctioneers this week. He recapped a couple of recent farmland sales in Mercer and lower Rock Island County that brought strong interest.
Craig J. Weber
Craig J. Weber, 69, of Galesburg, IL, passed away at 3:15 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 20, 1953 in Washington D.C., the son of Norman and V. Bethene (Ulm) Weber. Craig was raised and educated in London Mills, IL and graduated from Spoon River Valley High School in 1971. He later graduated from Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL with a Teaching Degree.
Murder Mystery Play ‘Clue’ on Stage at Sandburg November 4th – 6th
The Carl Sandburg College Humanities and Fine Arts Department will present their fall production “Clue” Friday, November 4th through Sunday, November 6th in the Fine Arts Theater on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg. Theater Instruction Robert Thompson has a sneak preview:. “Everyone knows that favorite board game,...
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
