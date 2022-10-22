ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Nakia Creek Fire 54% contained

CAMAS, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire in southwest Washington is now 54% contained, thanks largely to the rain over the weekend. The fire has burned more than 1,900 acres but isn’t growing much anymore. Crews are preparing roads and fire lines to reduce erosion. The Nakia Creek...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Firefighters work to contain 2-alarm fire in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at a building that used to house a restaurant in Hillsboro overnight Sunday. Several people started calling 911 at about 10 p.m. Sunday to report 10-foot-tall flames and heavy black smoke coming from a business on Southeast Oak Street, off Baseline Road.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Crash partially blocks I-84 westbound near Lloyd Exit in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash blocked three lanes of Interstate 84 westbound near the Lloyd District exit in Portland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the center westbound lanes of the Banfield Expressway, also known as I-84. There was no initial word on whether...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County makes changes to motel shelter space

PORTLAND, Ore. — Right now the Portland Value Inn in Northeast Portland is acting as transitional housing for vulnerable populations, but that's changing in the next month. Staff with Multnomah County tell KATU they're moving the people living there to make room for isolation space. Denis Theriault is the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver school voyuer pleads guilty to all 137 charges against him

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The man accused of a voyeurism at two Vancouver schools has pleaded guilty to all 137 charges. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Man accused of voyeurism in Vancouver schools appears in court. According to court documents, James Mattson worked as a custodian and had access to both Alki...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

'Safe Rest Pods' now open to the houseless community in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Just in time for the cold, wet weather, a temporary safe rest community is now open for people in Hillsboro who may need temporary housing. There are currently 10 pods and 11 people living here. Hillsboro has never seen a pod community until now. "When you...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Missing Camas man found dead in Columbia River Gorge

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A missing man has been found dead in the Columbia River Gorge. Nicholas Wells, 33, of Camas, went running on the Pacific Crest Trail on Friday morning. Deputies say his wife called the Hood River County Sheriff's Office after she lost contact with him. She...
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in Portland mother's murder

Investigators are asking for help in finding whoever shot and killed a Portland mother back in February and left her two children and boyfriend injured after the shooting. The incident was initially reported on night of February 20, 2022 as a crash in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. People calling 911 also reported that someone may have been shooting at the vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Multnomah County prepares to open new behavioral health resource center

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County is opening a new behavioral health resource center to help address the needs of those facing homelessness. The downtown Portland location will start off as a day center when it opens in December, with services like peer support and job counseling, while also offering people a place to warm up, use the bathroom, and get something to eat.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Hillsboro Dental Excellence: Stop Snoring

Although snoring can be annoying for a bed partner and harmful to a marriage, it can actually be dangerous for your health. Geoffrey Skinner, DDS, and Joseph Zelk, DNP, joined us to share a procedure called Nightlase that can help stop snoring. For more information, visit the Hillsboro Dental Excellence...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Man shot, woman stabbed in SE Portland, suspect arrested

Police arrested a 73-year-old man after they said he shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning in Southeast Portland. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries; they are expected to survive. A Portland Police spokesperson said the incident that took place shortly after 5 a.m....
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy