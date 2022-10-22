Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Nakia Creek Fire 54% contained
CAMAS, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire in southwest Washington is now 54% contained, thanks largely to the rain over the weekend. The fire has burned more than 1,900 acres but isn’t growing much anymore. Crews are preparing roads and fire lines to reduce erosion. The Nakia Creek...
KATU.com
Firefighters work to contain 2-alarm fire in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at a building that used to house a restaurant in Hillsboro overnight Sunday. Several people started calling 911 at about 10 p.m. Sunday to report 10-foot-tall flames and heavy black smoke coming from a business on Southeast Oak Street, off Baseline Road.
KATU.com
Semi truck crashes off I-5 northbound in SW Portland, drivers should expect delays
PORTLAND, Ore. — A semi truck driver lost control and crashed off of Interstate 5 northbound early Wednesday morning, Portland Police said. The crash was reported at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday along I-5 northbound under Terwilliger Boulevard. The driver had some minor injuries in the crash and was taken...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police: Two men pull gun on man walking to work, man shoots back, wounds one
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At 4:45 a.m. Monday, Vancouver Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 7300 Block of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive. As police arrived, a male called 9-1-1 to report that he had shot at two individuals who had pulled a gun on him while walking to work. Officers located a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg.
KATU.com
Crash partially blocks I-84 westbound near Lloyd Exit in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash blocked three lanes of Interstate 84 westbound near the Lloyd District exit in Portland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the center westbound lanes of the Banfield Expressway, also known as I-84. There was no initial word on whether...
KATU.com
Deputy stabs man several times at Hillsboro hospital during struggle over gun
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A deputy stabbed a man several times at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to take the deputy’s gun. The incident happened at about 3 a.m. Monday in the hospital’s emergency department....
KATU.com
Multnomah County makes changes to motel shelter space
PORTLAND, Ore. — Right now the Portland Value Inn in Northeast Portland is acting as transitional housing for vulnerable populations, but that's changing in the next month. Staff with Multnomah County tell KATU they're moving the people living there to make room for isolation space. Denis Theriault is the...
KATU.com
Reward offered for info on suspect accused of slashing dozens of tires in NE Portland
A cash reward is being offered for help identifying a person who is accused of slashing the tires on dozens of vehicles in a Northeast Portland neighborhood earlier this month. Portland Police said about 65 people living in the Roseway Neighborhood woke up on October 1 to find that their...
KATU.com
Vancouver school voyuer pleads guilty to all 137 charges against him
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The man accused of a voyeurism at two Vancouver schools has pleaded guilty to all 137 charges. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Man accused of voyeurism in Vancouver schools appears in court. According to court documents, James Mattson worked as a custodian and had access to both Alki...
KATU.com
'Safe Rest Pods' now open to the houseless community in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Just in time for the cold, wet weather, a temporary safe rest community is now open for people in Hillsboro who may need temporary housing. There are currently 10 pods and 11 people living here. Hillsboro has never seen a pod community until now. "When you...
KATU.com
Man shot and killed in North Portland Tuesday night; no arrests made so far, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a male was shot and killed Tuesday night in North Portland. Officers were called to the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics...
KATU.com
Missing Camas man found dead in Columbia River Gorge
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A missing man has been found dead in the Columbia River Gorge. Nicholas Wells, 33, of Camas, went running on the Pacific Crest Trail on Friday morning. Deputies say his wife called the Hood River County Sheriff's Office after she lost contact with him. She...
KATU.com
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in Portland mother's murder
Investigators are asking for help in finding whoever shot and killed a Portland mother back in February and left her two children and boyfriend injured after the shooting. The incident was initially reported on night of February 20, 2022 as a crash in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. People calling 911 also reported that someone may have been shooting at the vehicle.
KATU.com
Multnomah County DA: Man faces domestic violence charges after shooting and stabbing in SE
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney announced that 77-year-old Patrick Kelly Shorb was arraigned on five charges including:. PAST COVERAGE | Man shot, woman stabbed in SE Portland, suspect arrested. Attempted Murder in the Second Degree - Constituting Domestic Violence. Assault in the First Degree with a...
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
KATU.com
Multnomah County prepares to open new behavioral health resource center
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County is opening a new behavioral health resource center to help address the needs of those facing homelessness. The downtown Portland location will start off as a day center when it opens in December, with services like peer support and job counseling, while also offering people a place to warm up, use the bathroom, and get something to eat.
KATU.com
Vancouver holds online listening session for proposed 'Safe Stay' homeless community
Vancouver residents have another chance to weigh in on a proposed "Safe Stay" site for the homeless. Another online listening session is set from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. People don't need to register in advance, however, it is encouraged. If you can’t make it to the listening session, you...
KATU.com
Hillsboro Dental Excellence: Stop Snoring
Although snoring can be annoying for a bed partner and harmful to a marriage, it can actually be dangerous for your health. Geoffrey Skinner, DDS, and Joseph Zelk, DNP, joined us to share a procedure called Nightlase that can help stop snoring. For more information, visit the Hillsboro Dental Excellence...
KATU.com
Man shot, woman stabbed in SE Portland, suspect arrested
Police arrested a 73-year-old man after they said he shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning in Southeast Portland. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries; they are expected to survive. A Portland Police spokesperson said the incident that took place shortly after 5 a.m....
KATU.com
EF-0 tornado touches down east of Sandy near Cherryville, tree blown over onto home
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Portland has confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday afternoon near Cherryville and the Terra Villa neighborhood in Clackamas County. Did you see the hail or the tornado? Submit your pictures via our ChimeIn Portal. Officials say around 4:45 p.m.,...
