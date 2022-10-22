Read full article on original website
SEC Coaches Pick Gamecocks for 2023 Women’s Basketball Title
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Like the media last week, SEC head coaches predicted reigning National Champion and SEC Regular-Season Champion South Carolina will claim the league title in 2023, the league office announced today. The group named Aliyah Boston the Preseason Player of the Year, and Zia Cooke joined her on the Preseason All-SEC First Team. Fifth-year senior Victaria Saxton was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team.
#STRecruiting: 2024 QB Jayden Bradford made a return trip to Columbia to watch #Gamecocks, and now has some top schools in mind
Chapin native and IMG QB Jayden Bradford (6-0 185) took in his second USC game this season at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. After watching the Gamecocks lose in person to Georgia in September, he got to see them win in October over Texas A&M. Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield have been on Bradford since they arrived in Columbia in 2020, and he continues to feel very good about the Gamecocks.
Gamecocks kick off homecoming week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
University of South Carolina drops its “UofSC” logo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
South Carolina Gamecocks move into Top-25
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coming off back-to-back SEC wins at Kentucky and against Texas A&M, the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) have moved into the Top-25 in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches polls this week, coming in at No. 25 in both rankings. Winners of four-straight games,...
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
Desmon Umeozulu's Upside Is Tantalizing
South Carolina edge rusher commit Desmond Umeozulu has all the traits necessary to become an impact defender off the edge in college.
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
Thousands descend upon Columbia for State Fair, South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many searching for parking and tailgating spots in Columbia had a tough time on Saturday as two major events - South Carolina gameday and the SC State Fair - unfolded mere yards from one another. And many just found themselves sitting in traffic. "It's a Saturday...
PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
Everything Shane Beamer Said On Paul Finebaum
Head coach Shane Beamer joined the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday afternoon and discussed everything South Carolina following their big win.
$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show rips the runway this Sunday!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for an event that will rip the runway in the Midlands this Sunday!. The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Doors open at Noon, with the fashion show starting at 2 p.m. and the barber...
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
Lexington Richland 5 meeting updates Irmo High, student behavior, and board staff
CHAPIN, S.C. — Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 board meeting had an emotional start with Jan Hammond taking her seat as board chair for the last time. “It is with mixed emotions that my husband Edward and I will leave this wonderful community, where we've raised our three kids and where we have made the dearest lifelong friends," Hammond said through tears. "My prayer is that the current board continues fighting for what is best for all our students."
