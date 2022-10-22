Chapin native and IMG QB Jayden Bradford (6-0 185) took in his second USC game this season at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. After watching the Gamecocks lose in person to Georgia in September, he got to see them win in October over Texas A&M. Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield have been on Bradford since they arrived in Columbia in 2020, and he continues to feel very good about the Gamecocks.

