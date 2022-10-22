Read full article on original website
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Run game woes; Previewing OSU-Penn State; 2023 schedule
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen joined Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Wednesday. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelist Kevin Noon of Buckeye Huddle for a 75-minute show discussing Ohio State football. The group recapped OSU's win over Iowa, including what was not working in the run game. They also...
Big Ten announces Ohio State's 2023 schedule
The Big Ten is once again revising its football schedule, marking the third time in the last three years the conference has had to make changes. The Big Ten announced on Wednesday its updated schedule for 2023 due to changes made to the 2020 schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This revised schedule was approved by the Big Ten’s Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions.
College football schedule 2022: Each top-10 team's scariest game left, led by Georgia vs. Tennessee
As the college football schedule enters the stretch run of the 2022 season, it's now clear which teams are the true contenders. But many key games are still left to be played before conference championship games and the College Football Playoff reveal, making for a finish that is exciting yet harrowing for the teams involved.
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
College Football Playoff rankings: CBS Sports projects first top 25 of 2022, including Georgia over Ohio State
College football fans eagerly await this part of the season when the College Football Playoff rankings drop. With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm revealed his top 25 projections for the first CFP rankings. However, he made a clarification as far as the teams that are at or near the top. It’s dominated by two conferences: the Big Ten and SEC, but for good reason.
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz updates quarterback situation ahead of Northwestern
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Hawkeyes' matchup against Northwestern. Ferentz was asked about the quarterback situation entering the matchup against the Wildcats. In this past Saturday's loss to Ohio State, Iowa decided to make a quarterback change as the Hawkeyes replaced starter Spencer Petras with backup Alex Padilla.
Late Kick: Does Penn State have a chance to shock Ohio State?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the week nine matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.
Chip Trayanum moves to running back after injury to TC Caffey, Palaie Gaoteote must step up at linebacker
Ohio State will be without TC Caffey for the rest of the 2022 season, as head coach Ryan Day updated on Tuesday that the freshman suffered a “long-term issue” prior to last week’s game. While the Buckeyes losing their fourth-string, walk-on running back may not ring the same alarm bells as other injuries this year, it does have a ripple effect.
BH: Same stage vibes | Not good enough?
** Fitting Jaxon back in … One of the questions a fan posed in our weekly Chat involved OSU’s attempt to re-integrate Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the offense. The questioner wondered how hard it is to take a guy who has hardly played this season and drop him into the lineup in Week 7 or 8. After all, the progress of the group can’t be stunted just to get him up to speed.
Kurelic: Bo Jackson what I saw, heard; working on Okunlola; Tate and Hawkins; handicapping McDonald
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Cleveland (Ohio) Villa Angela-St. Joseph at Wooster game to...
