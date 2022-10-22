The Big Ten is once again revising its football schedule, marking the third time in the last three years the conference has had to make changes. The Big Ten announced on Wednesday its updated schedule for 2023 due to changes made to the 2020 schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This revised schedule was approved by the Big Ten’s Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions.

