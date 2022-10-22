ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Big Ten announces Ohio State's 2023 schedule

The Big Ten is once again revising its football schedule, marking the third time in the last three years the conference has had to make changes. The Big Ten announced on Wednesday its updated schedule for 2023 due to changes made to the 2020 schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This revised schedule was approved by the Big Ten’s Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: CBS Sports projects first top 25 of 2022, including Georgia over Ohio State

College football fans eagerly await this part of the season when the College Football Playoff rankings drop. With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm revealed his top 25 projections for the first CFP rankings. However, he made a clarification as far as the teams that are at or near the top. It’s dominated by two conferences: the Big Ten and SEC, but for good reason.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Chip Trayanum moves to running back after injury to TC Caffey, Palaie Gaoteote must step up at linebacker

Ohio State will be without TC Caffey for the rest of the 2022 season, as head coach Ryan Day updated on Tuesday that the freshman suffered a “long-term issue” prior to last week’s game. While the Buckeyes losing their fourth-string, walk-on running back may not ring the same alarm bells as other injuries this year, it does have a ripple effect.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BH: Same stage vibes | Not good enough?

** Fitting Jaxon back in … One of the questions a fan posed in our weekly Chat involved OSU’s attempt to re-integrate Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the offense. The questioner wondered how hard it is to take a guy who has hardly played this season and drop him into the lineup in Week 7 or 8. After all, the progress of the group can’t be stunted just to get him up to speed.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy