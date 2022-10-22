MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, lost another court battle Wednesday in his effort to push back against the Kremlin’s widening crackdown on him and other dissenters. Russian news agencies reported that a court rejected the latest in a series of lawsuits that Navalny has brought against prison authorities regarding his confinement. The 46-year-old politician and activist is serving a nine-year sentence in the maximum security IK-6 prison in the Vladimir region village of Melekhovo, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Moscow. Video of a hearing showed Navalny addressing the court remotely from a small room in the prison, standing, gesturing with his hands and speaking in an animated tone to protest authorities’ decision to put him in a punishment cell, in solitary confinement. “I’m considered the worst offender and I am in solitary confinement because of systematic fabrication of ridiculous violations,” Navalny told the judge in the Vladimir regional city of Kovrov.

