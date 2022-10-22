Historically, supply chain networks have acted as the practically invisible yet essential systems of transporting products into the hands of the everyday consumer. Finally, after years, the supply chain has started to get noticed. Granted, it is getting noticed in the way we would notice if garbage companies were to go on strike or if all plumbers were to suddenly disappear, but we owe it to this crucial, complex network to acknowledge and attempt to solve its current issues.

11 HOURS AGO