4 Ways Supply Chain Leaders Can Prepare for Cybersecurity Threats
The shift to an increasingly connected industrial ecosystem—the evolution toward what’s widely referred to as Industry 4.0—brings with it smoother processes, cost and energy savings, more sustainable processes and better logistics. But financial limitations, operational challenges and technological roadblocks have limited digital transformation for many organizations, according to McKinsey & Company.
What is the Supply Chain and How Does the Network Work?
Historically, supply chain networks have acted as the practically invisible yet essential systems of transporting products into the hands of the everyday consumer. Finally, after years, the supply chain has started to get noticed. Granted, it is getting noticed in the way we would notice if garbage companies were to go on strike or if all plumbers were to suddenly disappear, but we owe it to this crucial, complex network to acknowledge and attempt to solve its current issues.
5 Strategies to Optimize Reverse Logistics
In the last few years, e-commerce has seen exponential growth, with the sector’s revenue in the United States nearly doubling between 2017 and 2021. By 2025, it is estimated that online shopping revenue in the United States will exceed $1.3 trillion. However, this uptick in sales has also been...
How VR is Changing Supply Chain Training
The pandemic and its resulting supply chain disruptions have put supply chains into the headlines like never before. As the pandemic starts to fade from view, supply chain organizations are moving fast to get up to speed and return a sense of normalcy to the world economy. That requires employees to staff these mission-critical jobs, and training and retaining those employees are more critical than ever before.
Digital E-Commerce Marketplace for Excess Part Management
Sourcengine released a digital e-commerce marketplace enabling suppliers to sell excess inventory to over 100,000 professional buyers. "In the chip manufacturing industry especially, viability of parts is limited by date code restrictions. We are addressing this situation by providing manufacturers and suppliers with a platform where their materials can be resold while also eliminating the extra work on their end," says Jens Gamperl, CEO and founder of Sourceability. "While other distributors in the industry may have similar solutions, Sourceability provides an unmatched reach and seamless experience for users."
Evaluating Contractual Supply Chain Opportunities
With important developments such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Russian invasion of Ukraine and raw material and labor shortages, businesses face a myriad of challenges. Among those challenges are a business's, or its supplier's, inability to perform contractual obligations in an agreed upon manner. These challenges may seem purely detrimental, but they present an opportunity for long-term success and cost savings by reassessing contractual obligations. To assess such opportunities appropriately, contractual arrangements should be considered from a transactional as well as litigation perspective.
Women in Supply Chain: Be the Example
Tina Sears, VP of warehouse operations for Mouser Electronics and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners, explains why there needs to be a paradigm shift. The supply chain is more than just moving trailers and moving boxes, and women need to understand that.
Packaging Assessment Eliminates Waste at All Frontiers
Sustainability is not just an environmental issue; it's also a financial one. Not only does a commitment to environmentally responsible practices resonate with consumers, but businesses that embrace sustainable practices often see a decrease in costs and an increase in efficiencies, revenue and market share. While many companies are still struggling to understand what sustainability means, there is a growing recognition that it is essential to long-term success.
Nominations Open for Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know Award
Are you or someone in your organization an outstanding leader reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional? If so, then this award is for you!. Nominations are open for Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
Limited Relief Ahead for Electronics Supply Chain
Supplyframe and Jabil indicate that the electronics supply chain’s new normal is neither new nor unusual. In fact, new supply chain approaches and intelligence sources are needed to navigate the electronics ecosystem amid the swarm. “Global supply and demand imbalance persists in the electronics value chain, with specific end...
